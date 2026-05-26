Chemical pollution in Bangladesh threatens public health and climate resilience

Women, children, waste pickers, tannery workers, and climate-displaced communities face disproportionate exposure to toxic chemicals through water, food, air, and occupational contact. These realities demonstrate that chemical pollution and climate change are deeply interconnected crises that reinforce one another, accelerating ecological degradation, disease burdens, food insecurity, biodiversity loss, and social inequality across Bangladesh.

At the same time, Bangladesh’s existing environmental governance and regulatory framework remains critically inadequate to address the scale and complexity of the chemical pollution crisis. Although the country has several environmental laws, including the Bangladesh Environment Conservation Act and Environment Conservation Rules, enforcement capacity remains weak due to institutional limitations, political influence, insufficient technical expertise, corruption, inadequate laboratory facilities, and poor inter-agency coordination.

Thousands of industries operate with limited environmental oversight, and many effluent treatment plants (ETPs) either function irregularly, remain non-operational to reduce costs, or are bypassed entirely during nighttime discharge. Investigations around major river systems, including the Buriganga, Turag, Shitalakkhya, Karnaphuli, and Dhaleshwari, have repeatedly revealed alarming levels of untreated industrial effluents entering waterways despite legal requirements for treatment.

Hazardous chemicals used in textile manufacturing, leather processing, plastics production, agriculture, and electronic waste recycling are still poorly monitored across supply chains, while comprehensive national inventories for toxic substances such as PFAS, persistent organic pollutants (POPs), endocrine-disrupting chemicals, and heavy metals remain largely absent. Environmental monitoring systems are fragmented and under-resourced, with limited real-time pollution tracking and inadequate public disclosure of industrial emissions data.

As a result, affected communities often remain unaware of the toxic substances contaminating their water, food, and environment until severe health impacts emerge. Weak accountability mechanisms and limited access to environmental justice further undermine public trust and allow chronic pollution to continue with relative impunity. Without major institutional reforms, stronger enforcement, transparent monitoring systems, independent scientific oversight, and investment in modern environmental laboratories and chemical management infrastructure, Bangladesh risks facing an escalating toxic pollution emergency that threatens both public health and long-term sustainable development.