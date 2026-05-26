Chemical pollution in Bangladesh threatens public health and climate resilience
Bangladesh stands today at a dangerous environmental crossroads. While the nation continues its remarkable economic growth, driven by industrialization, urban expansion, and export-oriented manufacturing, another reality is unfolding quietly beneath the surface — a growing chemical pollution crisis contaminating rivers, soil, food chains, air, and even human bodies. This invisible toxic burden is rapidly becoming one of the gravest environmental health and climate-change vulnerabilities facing the country.
Chemical pollution in Bangladesh is no longer an isolated industrial issue. It is now a national public health emergency intertwined with ecological degradation, climate injustice, and socioeconomic vulnerability. Toxic chemicals from textile dyeing, tanneries, shipbreaking, pesticides, plastics, e-waste, battery recycling, and industrial effluents are entering ecosystems with devastating consequences. The impacts are increasingly evident in rising disease burdens, polluted waterways, declining biodiversity, contaminated agricultural lands, and heightened risks for vulnerable communities already struggling against climate change.
Bangladesh’s rivers, once the arteries of civilization and ecological balance, are among the first victims. Industrial zones surrounding Dhaka, Gazipur, Narayanganj, Savar, Ashulia, Chattogram, and other manufacturing hubs release untreated or poorly treated effluents containing lead, cadmium, mercury, arsenic, chromium, PFAS, and persistent organic pollutants into canals and rivers. Scientific studies continue to document alarming contamination levels in water, soil, fish, vegetables, and sediments.
Particularly concerning is the emergence of PFAS, commonly known as “forever chemicals,” which are linked to cancers, endocrine disruption, immune suppression, reproductive disorders, and developmental damage.
These chemicals persist in the environment for hundreds or even thousands of years. Research conducted jointly by the Environment and Social Development Organization (ESDO) and International Pollutants Networks (IPEN) detected PFAS contamination in surface water and tap water near textile industrial areas around Dhaka, with several samples exceeding international safety limits and containing globally banned substances.
The textile and garment sector, the backbone of Bangladesh’s export economy, is simultaneously becoming one of the country’s largest sources of chemical contamination. Many factories continue to use hazardous dyes, fluorinated compounds, nonylphenols, chlorinated paraffins, and heavy metals without adequate chemical transparency or wastewater management. A recent community-based monitoring study in textile-producing communities documented contamination of water, soil, wastewater, and even human hair samples with hazardous industrial chemicals.
Lead pollution represents another deeply alarming dimension of the crisis. Children are among the most vulnerable victims. Exposure to lead through contaminated food, air, soil, cookware, paints, batteries, and informal recycling operations can permanently damage neurological development, reduce IQ, impair learning ability, and increase cardiovascular disease risks. International assessments indicate that millions of children in South Asia, including Bangladesh, are exposed to unsafe levels of lead contamination.
Chemical pollution is also intensifying Bangladesh’s climate vulnerability. Toxic contamination weakens ecosystem resilience precisely when ecosystems are needed most to buffer climate shocks. Polluted wetlands lose their ecological function. Contaminated rivers become biologically dead. Soil degradation reduces agricultural resilience to droughts and floods. Coastal ecosystems burdened by industrial contamination become less capable of adapting to sea-level rise and salinity intrusion.
Climate disasters are significantly intensifying toxic chemical exposure across Bangladesh, creating a dangerous intersection between environmental pollution and climate vulnerability. During floods, cyclones, river erosion, and tidal surges, hazardous industrial waste, untreated effluents, heavy metals, pesticides, petroleum residues, plastics, and contaminated sediments are dispersed over vast geographic areas, infiltrating drinking water sources, agricultural lands, wetlands, and fisheries. Informal settlements and low-income communities living near industrial clusters face disproportionate exposure risks while lacking access to healthcare, clean water, or environmental justice. Chemical pollution and climate change are therefore not separate crises; they are mutually reinforcing threats.
In low-lying industrial regions surrounding Dhaka, Narayanganj, Gazipur, Chattogram, Khulna, and coastal belts, floodwaters frequently overflow from polluted canals and rivers carrying toxic substances from textile dyeing factories, tanneries, shipbreaking yards, chemical warehouses, and informal recycling operations into nearby communities. Scientific assessments following major flooding events have documented increased contamination of surface water with lead, chromium, cadmium, arsenic, ammonia, and pathogenic pollutants, posing severe risks to public health and food safety.
Salinity intrusion and rising temperatures linked to climate change also alter chemical mobility and toxicity in ecosystems, increasing bioaccumulation in fish and agricultural products consumed by millions.
Vulnerable populations living in informal settlements near industrial zones suffer the most severe consequences because they are often forced to rely on contaminated water sources while lacking access to adequate healthcare, sanitation, safe housing, or environmental protections.
Women, children, waste pickers, tannery workers, and climate-displaced communities face disproportionate exposure to toxic chemicals through water, food, air, and occupational contact. These realities demonstrate that chemical pollution and climate change are deeply interconnected crises that reinforce one another, accelerating ecological degradation, disease burdens, food insecurity, biodiversity loss, and social inequality across Bangladesh.
At the same time, Bangladesh’s existing environmental governance and regulatory framework remains critically inadequate to address the scale and complexity of the chemical pollution crisis. Although the country has several environmental laws, including the Bangladesh Environment Conservation Act and Environment Conservation Rules, enforcement capacity remains weak due to institutional limitations, political influence, insufficient technical expertise, corruption, inadequate laboratory facilities, and poor inter-agency coordination.
Thousands of industries operate with limited environmental oversight, and many effluent treatment plants (ETPs) either function irregularly, remain non-operational to reduce costs, or are bypassed entirely during nighttime discharge. Investigations around major river systems, including the Buriganga, Turag, Shitalakkhya, Karnaphuli, and Dhaleshwari, have repeatedly revealed alarming levels of untreated industrial effluents entering waterways despite legal requirements for treatment.
Hazardous chemicals used in textile manufacturing, leather processing, plastics production, agriculture, and electronic waste recycling are still poorly monitored across supply chains, while comprehensive national inventories for toxic substances such as PFAS, persistent organic pollutants (POPs), endocrine-disrupting chemicals, and heavy metals remain largely absent. Environmental monitoring systems are fragmented and under-resourced, with limited real-time pollution tracking and inadequate public disclosure of industrial emissions data.
As a result, affected communities often remain unaware of the toxic substances contaminating their water, food, and environment until severe health impacts emerge. Weak accountability mechanisms and limited access to environmental justice further undermine public trust and allow chronic pollution to continue with relative impunity. Without major institutional reforms, stronger enforcement, transparent monitoring systems, independent scientific oversight, and investment in modern environmental laboratories and chemical management infrastructure, Bangladesh risks facing an escalating toxic pollution emergency that threatens both public health and long-term sustainable development.
The current regulatory and governance framework remains insufficient. Bangladesh possesses environmental laws and regulations, but enforcement is often weak due to limited institutional capacity, political influence, corruption, inadequate monitoring, and a lack of laboratory infrastructure. Many industries continue operating effluent treatment plants irregularly or bypassing them entirely. Hazardous chemicals remain poorly tracked across supply chains. Public access to pollution data is extremely limited. Bangladesh must now move urgently from fragmented responses toward a comprehensive national chemical safety and pollution prevention strategy.
Climate adaptation planning should incorporate toxic pollution risk management. Flood-prone industrial areas, hazardous waste dumps, and chemical storage facilities must be mapped and climate-proofed to prevent future contamination disasters
First, the government should establish a national chemical pollution inventory and monitoring system covering industrial chemicals, PFAS, pesticides, heavy metals, and hazardous waste. Real-time public disclosure of industrial emissions and effluent data should become mandatory.
Second, Bangladesh must strengthen enforcement of environmental laws through independent inspections, strict penalties for illegal discharges, and closure of highly polluting facilities that repeatedly violate standards. Effluent treatment plants must operate continuously under digital monitoring systems.
Third, the country should adopt a legally binding national framework on hazardous chemicals aligned with the Stockholm Convention and global chemicals governance mechanisms. PFAS and other persistent organic pollutants require urgent regulatory restrictions and phase-out plans.
Fourth, safer industrial production must become a national priority. Textile, leather, plastics, electronics, and agricultural sectors should transition toward non-toxic chemistry, green manufacturing, cleaner production technologies, and circular economy approaches. International brands sourcing from Bangladesh also carry responsibility and must ensure toxic-free supply chains rather than exporting pollution to vulnerable countries.
Fifth, environmental health surveillance systems need urgent strengthening. Bangladesh should establish nationwide biomonitoring programs for toxic exposure among children, pregnant women, industrial workers, and frontline communities. Public hospitals and health institutions must integrate chemical exposure assessment into healthcare systems.
Sixth, climate adaptation planning should incorporate toxic pollution risk management. Flood-prone industrial areas, hazardous waste dumps, and chemical storage facilities must be mapped and climate-proofed to prevent future contamination disasters.
Finally, public awareness and community participation are essential. Citizens have the right to know what chemicals are entering their air, water, food, and bodies. Community-based environmental monitoring, citizen science, youth engagement, and environmental education should become central components of pollution governance.
Bangladesh once led the world with bold action against plastic bags. The country can again demonstrate global environmental leadership by confronting chemical pollution before the crisis becomes irreversible. The cost of inaction will be measured not only in degraded ecosystems and polluted rivers, but in damaged childhoods, lost public health, weakened climate resilience, and diminished futures.
Chemical pollution is not merely an environmental issue. It is a human rights issue, a public health issue, a climate justice issue, and ultimately a question of national survival. The time for incremental responses has passed. Bangladesh now needs urgent, science-based, accountable, and transformative action to protect both people and planet.
* Dr. Shahriar Hossain is an environmental scientist, journalist, and Social Justice advocate, involved in the UNFCC, BRS Conventions, Global Framework on Chemicals and Plastic Treaty negotiations. Contact: [email protected]