Let democratic culture lead the campus

Bangladesh has not witnessed a festive and participatory national election for many years. There was an unofficial embargo on elections at higher educational institutions.

The Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) election held six years ago was mired in vote rigging and controversy. The mass uprising in 2024 gave the institutions a relief from that suffocating situation.

The option to choose students’ representatives has returned to campuses. Electoral preparations are already underway for the DUCSU, RUCSU and JUCSU elections. The university campuses are now vibrant after years.

This electoral festivity is a great contribution of the organisations and students, who led and played a constructive role in the July uprising. Ensuring a fair election and festive electoral publicity campaigns also fall under their duties.