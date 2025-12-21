Prothom Alo under attack
Yet we will not bow our heads
After the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s brutally repressive and authoritarian rule on 5 August last year, people were jubilant and dared to dream that Bangladesh might finally become a country where freedom of expression could truly flourish. On the night of 18 December, that dream was shattered.
The incident unfolded with such unbelievable horror that it could be mistaken for a scene from a Hollywood blockbuster. A frenzied mob arrived and first vandalised the Prothom Alo office and then that of The Daily Star, looting the premises and setting them on fire.
From that period onward, certain anti-democratic, far-right individuals and groups launched a planned campaign of propaganda and venomous attacks against Prothom Alo.
While journalists inside the offices—busy preparing the next day’s editions—trembled in fear for their lives, attackers cheered outside. The few members of law enforcement who were present at the scene had already withdrawn.
Two buildings of these newspapers, which had somehow survived Sheikh Hasina’s relentless onslaughts, were soon reduced to ashes. The online operations of both outlets came to an immediate halt. The following day, we were unable to publish the newspaper at all.
Around that time, Sharif Osman Hadi—convener of Inqilab Moncho and a frontline organiser of the July movement, who was later tragically murdered—had said: “Are we standing with those who are standing in front of Prothom Alo? We say, no! If you can, create ten more Prothom Alos. But what is your business standing in front of its office?”
Many have since been describing the date as one of the darkest days in the history of Bangladesh’s media. The roots of the incident, however, lie further back—after the July mass uprising. From that period onward, certain anti-democratic, far-right individuals and groups launched a planned campaign of propaganda and venomous attacks against Prothom Alo.
This campaign intensified notably in November last year, when a group slaughtered cattle and organised what they called a ‘feast’ in front of the Prothom Alo office, creating extreme chaos and disorder over several days.
Hadi’s words reflected the inclusive spirit of the July uprising. Yet, invoking his name, the opposite occurred. Exploiting the grief and emotions of people mourning his death, Prothom Alo was attacked. On what charge? That Prothom Alo was allegedly an accomplice of the fallen autocracy. Through massive propaganda, lies were used to obscure the truth.
Let us state a few basic facts. The Awami League came to power in early 2009 through elections organised by an army-backed caretaker government. Almost from the very beginning of its rule, Prothom Alo faced intense hostility. Editor Matiur Rahman, journalists, and regional correspondents of Prothom Alo were subjected to lawsuits, pressure, and attacks by Awami League leaders and activists. At one point, the number of cases filed against Prothom Alo exceeded one hundred. In 2009, several Awami League ministers and members of parliament launched fierce verbal attacks against Prothom Alo and its editor on the floor of parliament.
Savar correspondent, Shamsuzzaman, was jailed through a case filed against him. A non-bailable case was also filed against the editor under the Digital Security Act. Sheikh Hasina declared in parliament: “Prothom Alo is the enemy of the Awami League, the enemy of democracy, the enemy of the people of the country.”
Sheikh Hasina’s attacks intensified further after the one-sided election of 2014. The day after the vote, Prothom Alo’s main headline read: “Rigged Votes, Tainted Election.” This infuriated the government. In August 2015, through intelligence agencies, the government informally instructed more than 50 major domestic and international companies to stop advertising in Prothom Alo. This was a deliberate attempt to cripple the newspaper by severing its financial lifeline.
The attacks escalated further. On Independence Day in 2023, the Hasina government and its propaganda machinery spread widespread falsehoods over a report by Prothom Alo’s Savar correspondent. Supportive writers, artists, professors, and intellectuals were mobilised. As a result, the Savar correspondent, Shamsuzzaman, was jailed through a case filed against him. A non-bailable case was also filed against the editor under the Digital Security Act. Sheikh Hasina declared in parliament: “Prothom Alo is the enemy of the Awami League, the enemy of democracy, the enemy of the people of the country.”
In the final phase of her rule last year, Sheikh Hasina sought to weaken Prothom Alo altogether. Through an intelligence agency, intense pressure was exerted to change its editorial stance, transfer ownership, and replace the editor. These were part of her broader effort to establish absolute control over the state and its citizens. The first prerequisite for unchallenged power is to muzzle the truth and suppress dissent.
Against this backdrop, students and citizens rose up against Sheikh Hasina’s misrule. In July and August, the country resembled a battlefield. During that time, pressure from the authoritarian government became even more unbearable. Defying near-daily pressure from various intelligence agencies, Prothom Alo consistently published factual and objective reports on the movement, the death toll, the injured, and the suffering of affected families.
During the army-backed caretaker government of 2007–08, Hizb ut-Tahrir, with the backing of intelligence agencies, obstructed the distribution of Prothom Alo in Dhaka and across the country. Attempts were made to shut down the paper and arrest its editor.
In that time of information scarcity, Prothom Alo became a source of trust for readers—reflected in 350 million page views online and an additional circulation of 150,000 copies after the internet blackout on 18 July. Who knew then that the autocrat’s days were numbered? In the tide of mass movement, Hasina’s government was finally swept away like straw.
This year, Prothom Alo’s courage and journalistic integrity during that brutal period of bloodshed received international recognition. Two of the world’s largest media organisations—INMA and WAN-IFRA—awarded Prothom Alo four major prizes for excellence in South Asia and globally.
It is true that attacks on Prothom Alo reached their peak under Sheikh Hasina’s rule. But the reality is that journalism in Bangladesh has never been free from pressure under any government. In 2000 as well, government advertisements were stopped because we criticised Hasina’s government, and our online edition was shut down. During the army-backed caretaker government of 2007–08, Hizb ut-Tahrir, with the backing of intelligence agencies, obstructed the distribution of Prothom Alo in Dhaka and across the country. Attempts were made to shut down the paper and arrest its editor.
The freedom of the media is inextricably linked to the democratic condition of a country. Indeed, the degree of press freedom is a reliable barometer of how democratic a government is. In Bangladesh, that barometer has never reached the desired level. It was in the face of this formidable challenge that Prothom Alo began its journey.
At the outset, we set certain goals. We resolved to practise objective journalism with courage, without aligning with any political party; to build a financially self-reliant institution; and to operate professionally in compliance with media laws and regulations. In our editorial policy, we stated: “We remain steadfast in democracy, secularism, the welfare and development of the masses, and the values of the Liberation War.” We also pledged to remain vigilant and sensitive to the dignity and rights of women, children, religious communities, and ethnic minorities (see: Prothom Alo website). We have adhered to these principles in our journalism.
We knew this path would not be strewn with roses. But the night of 18 December showed just how sharp the thorns could be. It was not only a black night for journalism, but also for democracy.
Yet we have returned swiftly. Countless people and readers across the country stood by us—and continue to do so. Their support has deepened our commitment to objective journalism. We will continue to uphold this responsibility to journalism and our promise to readers with courage in the days ahead. The nation is passing through a difficult and challenging time. In the past, while revealing the truth, we have faced pressure, fear, and obstacles. With the broader readership standing beside us, we will remain steadfast in our editorial principles and continue to practise courageous journalism, speaking the truth as we always have.
*Sajjad Sharif, Executive Editor, Prothom Alo