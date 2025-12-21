Yet we will not bow our heads

Around that time, Sharif Osman Hadi—convener of Inqilab Moncho and a frontline organiser of the July movement, who was later tragically murdered—had said: “Are we standing with those who are standing in front of Prothom Alo? We say, no! If you can, create ten more Prothom Alos. But what is your business standing in front of its office?”

Hadi’s words reflected the inclusive spirit of the July uprising. Yet, invoking his name, the opposite occurred. Exploiting the grief and emotions of people mourning his death, Prothom Alo was attacked. On what charge? That Prothom Alo was allegedly an accomplice of the fallen autocracy. Through massive propaganda, lies were used to obscure the truth.

Let us state a few basic facts. The Awami League came to power in early 2009 through elections organised by an army-backed caretaker government. Almost from the very beginning of its rule, Prothom Alo faced intense hostility. Editor Matiur Rahman, journalists, and regional correspondents of Prothom Alo were subjected to lawsuits, pressure, and attacks by Awami League leaders and activists. At one point, the number of cases filed against Prothom Alo exceeded one hundred. In 2009, several Awami League ministers and members of parliament launched fierce verbal attacks against Prothom Alo and its editor on the floor of parliament.