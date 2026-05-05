The overlooked crisis of climate displacement in Bangladesh

In this context, climate-induced internal displacement is no longer just an environmental or humanitarian concern anymore. It has emerged as an economic crisis. As global resources are diverted towards conflict management and consequences, issues like internal displacement risks are being less prioritized. And the harsh reality is, consequences of inaction are likely to be severe. Without adequate planning and support systems, increased displacement could place unsustainable pressure on urban infrastructure and undermine long-term development goals.

This year, the convergence of climate risks and global economic instability may make the situation particularly acute. If the existing situation continues, Bangladesh could face not only higher rates of displacement but also reduced capacity to respond. This makes it imperative for policymakers to act proactively. Establishing legal recognition of climate-induced displacement, investing in resilient infrastructure and developing international cooperation are essential steps now.

Bangladesh has often been recognised as a leader in climate adaptation. It now has an opportunity to extend that leadership by addressing one of the most pressing yet overlooked dimensions of the climate crisis. It is no more an academic discussion in Bangladesh. It has become a real horror. So now the question is no longer whether this crisis exists, but whether we are willing to confront it before it deepens further.

* Paramita Bhattacharyya is a student at Kobe University, Japan.

* The views expressed here are the writer's own.