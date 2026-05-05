Opinion
The overlooked crisis of climate displacement in Bangladesh
If one were to ask people today what “Internally Displaced Persons” (IDPs) means, many would struggle to answer. Because this term has remained largely unfamiliar outside academia and policy circles, despite being a real urgent crisis. At a time when global attention is fixed on geopolitical tensions particularly the escalating conflict between the United States and Iran, and the resulting energy and economic instability, another crisis is quietly being ignored. Climate-induced internal displacement, a crucial phenomenon in countries like Bangladesh, is being overshadowed precisely when it demands urgent attention.
Over the past decade, natural disasters have displaced an average of approximately 110,000 people each year in Bangladesh, according to the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC). This is not an isolated statistic, it reflects the lived experiences of families forced to leave their homes due to climate induced problems such as cyclones, flooding, river erosion, and salinity intrusion. Coastal districts such as Satkhira and Bagerhat are particularly vulnerable, but the consequences persist beyond these regions.
Major urban centres, including Dhaka and Khulna, face increasing pressure as displaced populations migrate to these areas in search of livelihood, shelter, and security. The result is a cycle of vulnerability that stretches from the rural coastlines to the already overburdened cities.
Internal displacement differs from cross-border migration in one crucial respect, the IDPs remain within their own country. Yet this does not make their situation any less significant. In many cases, it accelerates their vulnerability. Displaced individuals often lose access to land, employment, and social networks, while also facing inadequate housing, limited access to healthcare, and heightened exposure to exploitation. Besides, IDPs do not benefit from a comprehensive international protection regime. Their protection depends largely on national frameworks, which is really insufficient in nature.
Without adequate planning and support systems, increased displacement could place unsustainable pressure on urban infrastructure and undermine long-term development goals
In Bangladesh, climate-induced displacement is driven by a complex interconnection of environmental and socio-economic factors. Rising sea levels contribute to salinity intrusion, making agricultural lands unusable. Cyclones and storm surges destroy homes and infrastructure. Then comes riverbank erosion, a persistent problem, gradually grasping entire communities. Then these environmental issues are being compounded by poverty, population density, and limited adaptive capacity, which makes displacement not just a possibility but, for many, inevitable.
Despite the scale and urgency of the issue, Bangladesh’s legal and policy response remains insufficient and fragmented. The country has made commendable progress in areas such as disaster risk reduction and climate adaptation. However, there is no comprehensive legal framework that explicitly recognizes and addresses climate-induced internal displacement.
Existing policies often approach the issue indirectly, focusing on disaster management rather than long-term displacement and resettlement. Implementation gaps further weaken these efforts. Institutional coordination is limited, and the absence of clear mandates leads to overlapping responsibilities and inefficiencies.
The urgency of this issue is further heightened by the current instability in the global economic landscape. Ongoing geopolitical tensions, including the United States-Iran conflict, have contributed to rising energy prices, inflation, and notable disruptions in global supply chains. For a country like Bangladesh, which is already grappling with a lot of issues, these economic pressures significantly constrain the capacity to respond to the plight of the internally displaced persons effectively. Increased costs of food, fuel, and basic services disproportionately affect vulnerable populations, including those already displaced or at risk of displacement.
In this context, climate-induced internal displacement is no longer just an environmental or humanitarian concern anymore. It has emerged as an economic crisis. As global resources are diverted towards conflict management and consequences, issues like internal displacement risks are being less prioritized. And the harsh reality is, consequences of inaction are likely to be severe. Without adequate planning and support systems, increased displacement could place unsustainable pressure on urban infrastructure and undermine long-term development goals.
This year, the convergence of climate risks and global economic instability may make the situation particularly acute. If the existing situation continues, Bangladesh could face not only higher rates of displacement but also reduced capacity to respond. This makes it imperative for policymakers to act proactively. Establishing legal recognition of climate-induced displacement, investing in resilient infrastructure and developing international cooperation are essential steps now.
Bangladesh has often been recognised as a leader in climate adaptation. It now has an opportunity to extend that leadership by addressing one of the most pressing yet overlooked dimensions of the climate crisis. It is no more an academic discussion in Bangladesh. It has become a real horror. So now the question is no longer whether this crisis exists, but whether we are willing to confront it before it deepens further.
* Paramita Bhattacharyya is a student at Kobe University, Japan.
* The views expressed here are the writer's own.