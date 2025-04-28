Paris Agreement, environmental justice and climate politics of the US

The Paris Agreement came into existence through the environmental convention, United Nations Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in 2015. At that time USA didn’t enter into the agreement. In 2016 under President Obama’s administration, USA became a party to this agreement. This action by the US signaled their commitment towards environmental justice. At that time the US also declared the Green Climate Fund which was indeed a great initiative. However this commitment got disrupted after the end of the Obama regime. When President Trump took office, he announced the departure of the US from this significant agreement in 2017.

The Paris Agreement is significant because most of the countries of the world joined this agreement for the protection of the environment. However due to the restriction in Article 28, the US couldn’t leave the agreement immediately and Trump had to wait for at least 3 more years to exit. In 2019, finally US left the agreement but interestingly, this exit didn’t last long. When President Biden came into power, he promptly rejoined the agreement in 2021. But again dramatically this renewed arrangement didn’t last long. After 2024 election, Trump administration got elected again and made another declaration to exit from this agreement.

As per the provisions embodied in the Paris Agreement any nation’s request for withdrawal takes effect after the lapse of one year following the submission of an official notice to the Secretary-General of the United Nations. So for the US the earliest effective date of official withdrawal is, therefore, in January 2026. But one point here to be mentioned that the US will still be a party to the mother climate convention, UNFCCC.

In US the dynamics of the politics of climate change is very interesting. This area is highly influenced by the political parties and the important organisations. For example the Democratic Party advocates for an expansion of various climate change mitigation policies, effective environmental regulations, and investment on renewable energy. On the other hand, the Republican Party tends to advocate slower changes and have always focused on national economic growth over international responsibilities. So the party politics plays a very vital role for determining the ideological stand of the USA regarding climate justice.