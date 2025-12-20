Who are those who want to destroy Hadi's trust in democracy?

Even before Osman Hadi’s death, after he was shot, some activists of the Awami League who had fled the country were seen expressing jubilation on social media. I suspect there are many more Awami League supporters who, even if they did not post Facebook statuses, felt happy about Hadi being shot and about his death. Beyond this, what followed was unprecedented. In the recent past, has there been an instance where the death of a single person caused an entire nation to break down in grief? To pray? Why did this happen?

Even those who did not know Osman Hadi before he was shot came to know him through his speeches delivered on the streets, and through what was said about him in the mainstream and on social media. Many surely disagreed with Osman Hadi’s ideas and worldview. Many disagreed with his language and manner of expression. But even those who disagreed felt this: Hadi was genuine. He was honest, courageous, and patriotic. And like such people often are, he was also quite imprudent. Otherwise, despite repeatedly receiving death threats—and even speaking about those threats publicly—why would he fail to be cautious and plunge into election campaigning, disregarding the dangers?