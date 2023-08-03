Nurul Haque under attack: Will the perpetrators be brought to book?

President of the political party Gono Odhikar Parishad, Nurul Haque Nur, along with his associates, came under attack at the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) area of Dhaka University on Wednesday afternoon.
Nurul Haque went to the campus to join a demonstration organised by the Chhatra Odhikar Parishad to protest the arrest of BUET students, murder of madrasa student Rezaul and the attacks on the leaders and activists of the opposition parties.
According to media reports, when he reached the cafeteria near TSC crossing Raju Sculpture, a group of Chhatra League leaders and activists appeared on the scene and beat Nurul Haque mercilessly.
Nurul Haque is a former vice president (VP) of Dhaka University Central Students Union (DUCSU).
There were no clashes, no vandalism and no untoward incidents on the campus that might have instigated the attack. As per media reports, the ruling Awami League's student wing Chhatra League leaders and activists carried out the attack without any provocation.
Such an incident cannot be imagined in a country where rule of law prevails. Is there no rule of law in the country?
Even a criminal cannot be assaulted in such a way. If there is an allegation of criminal offence against Nurul Haque, it is the law which will deal with this.
Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan at different occasions said the law will take its own course. The home boss also asserted however powerful the offender may be, he will not be spared.
Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan on different occasions said law will take its own course. The home boss also asserted that however powerful the offender may be, he will not be spared.
In Bangladesh Police website, in its mission statement it is said that the police will bring lawbreakers to book.
To do this, the police need to carry out investigation thoroughly to identify the offenders.
The website also stated that the police will maintain the rule of law and ensure security. If the force can indeed do it, why should not everyone salute them? But this need professionalism, sincerity and dedication.
If we look closely at some recent incidents handled by the police, how can we keep trust in them?
During the sit-in programme of the opposition BNP at the entry points of Dhaka on 29 July, demanding resignation of the government, miscreants set fire to a bus in Ashulia area of Savar,
Driver Md Anwar Hossain of the bus that was set on fire lodged a case at Ashulia police station on Saturday night in this connection.
The plaintiff said he does not know any of the accused. He just signed the First Information Report (FIR) at the behest of the police. However, the police claimed all of the accused are leaders and activists of BNP, according to the Bangla daily Prothom Alo. How could the police instantly say BNP activists set the bus on fire without any investigation?
Recently two police officials have sought an unconditional apology from the High Court in connection with the arrest of an accused who was granted anticipatory bail by the High Court in a case.
The officials are Patuakhali police station officer-in-charge Md Moniruzzaman and assistant sub-inspector Mizanur Rahman.
The family of the accused said the police did not take into consideration despite showing the copy of anticipatory bail. They also alleged police demanded a huge amount of money after the arrest. For failure to meet the demand, police sent him to the court.
If these incidents are taken into account, there are reasons to disbelieve policemen who are our protectors.
For example, UK prime minister Boris Johnson was fined by the police for having a party with his colleagues at the prime minister’s office during the Covid period.
Many offences take place in highly developed and democratic countries, even the head of the government is not spared in those countries as, unlike our country, the rule of law is strong there and most of the people benefit from it.
For example, UK prime minister Boris Johnson was fined by the police for having a party with his colleagues at the prime minister’s office during the Covid period.
But here in Bangladesh, such rule of law is beyond imagination although the home boss said the law will take its own course. People want to believe him in the case of Nurul Haque who was beaten up mercilessly in broad daylight. The footage of the incident is enough to trace the offenders. Dear home minister, will the perpetrators be nabbed and punished?
*Rabiul Islam is a journalist at Prothom Alo. He can be reached at [email protected]