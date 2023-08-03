Nurul Haque under attack: Will the perpetrators be brought to book?

President of the political party Gono Odhikar Parishad, Nurul Haque Nur, along with his associates, came under attack at the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) area of Dhaka University on Wednesday afternoon.

Nurul Haque went to the campus to join a demonstration organised by the Chhatra Odhikar Parishad to protest the arrest of BUET students, murder of madrasa student Rezaul and the attacks on the leaders and activists of the opposition parties.

According to media reports, when he reached the cafeteria near TSC crossing Raju Sculpture, a group of Chhatra League leaders and activists appeared on the scene and beat Nurul Haque mercilessly.

Nurul Haque is a former vice president (VP) of Dhaka University Central Students Union (DUCSU).

There were no clashes, no vandalism and no untoward incidents on the campus that might have instigated the attack. As per media reports, the ruling Awami League's student wing Chhatra League leaders and activists carried out the attack without any provocation.

Such an incident cannot be imagined in a country where rule of law prevails. Is there no rule of law in the country?

Even a criminal cannot be assaulted in such a way. If there is an allegation of criminal offence against Nurul Haque, it is the law which will deal with this.