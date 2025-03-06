Tawki killing: Why have the killers not been tried in 12 years?

Meanwhile, Sheikh Hasina and these miscreants have been swept away by the mass uprising. But they have still not been tried. Sheikh Hasina must also be tried for halting the trial of the Tawki killing and that of innumerable more crimes of murder, looting, torture and exploitation, as well as being the patron of such criminals.

It is not just the Tawki incident, but countless more killings and enforced disappearances that have taken place all over the country. None of these crimes has been brought to justice. We are now learning about Ayna Ghar, the horrifying detention cells. After the fall of that oppressive government it had been hoped that now the administration, the police stations, the courts, would all function properly to ensure justice. But seven months have passed and no tangible progress has been made.

A number of other incidents that took place during the rule of Sheikh Hasina must also now be brought forward. It has been 13 years since the murder to journalist couple Sagar and Runi. The court has repeatedly pushed back the dates. This trend remains even after the exit of Hasina. Nine years have passed since the rape and killing of Sohagi Jahan Tonu in Cumilla. No investigations have even been carried out. Even in these seven months nothing has moved. There is no development regarding the Munia rape and killing case either. In fact, there is apparently a concerted effort to establish that the accused person is actually innocent. There is no trace even after the fall of the government. There were many incidents of killing in the Chittagong Hill Tracts, particularly of young organisers. There was hardly any news of these incidents being investigated and brought to justice. It is the same now.

The people of Bangladesh fought the liberation war to establish an independent country with a qualitative difference. But Bangladesh for the last few decades has been running on the Pakistan model. During Pakistan times there was the clique of the wealthy business groups, known as the 22 families, who would run the country in collusion with the civil and military bureaucracy. That system had been in place in Bangladesh too. In fact, it became all the more deeply embedded during the rule of the last government. Autocratic powers were used to demolish all democratic systems. All institutions were smashed and destroyed. No institution could work independently.

Such a system is required to centralise and hold on to all power and wealth. That is why there was an alliance to keep autonomy alive. In the name of development, various life-threatening projects like Rampal, Payra and Matarbari were taken up from the Sundarbans to Cox's Bazar. All sorts of agreements were signed, including with Adani, and these agreements will have long-term detrimental effects on the country. With various "development" projects, encroachments and pollution, the country's rivers are dying. Air pollution has created a nation of ailing citizens. Playgrounds and parks have been gobbled up by profit-mongers. Mismanagement of the streets is leading to systemic death of people commuting every day. It was to change this state of affairs that people gave their lives in the 2024 uprising. The previous government has fallen. Now we need to create a path of change.