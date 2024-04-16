Weak areas in Bangladesh’s journalism

Another factor noticed in connection with follow-up reports is that the narrative dished out by the government or its special agencies are given detailed coverage in such a manner as if these are media follow-ups. There are no visible efforts to verify the facts outside of the government narrative. There are hardly any instances where those in power are questioned. Have Bangladesh’s journalists questioned any relevant persons connected to the 2016 cyber heist of Bangladesh Bank’s reserves? Those who were in charge at that time, surely are not untouchable. The reports on this matter are simply how many times the submission of the relevant inquiry report to the court has been delayed.

It is the same regarding the killing of journalists Sagar and Runi. It has been 12 years since they were killed and the submission of the investigation report to court has been delayed over 100 times. That is what the follow up is only about. Why do not the journalists ask why and where is the investigations report held up?

Recently a daily newspaper published an exposé, claiming to have unearthed details on the ill-gotten wealth of former IG of police and former RAB DG Benazir Ahmed. The matter was discussed in the media after in surfaced, but no one at the top echelons of government reacted in any way. The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) lawyer said that the commission would certain take a decision according to the law if adequate evidence was found. No one outside of ACC was questioned. Why were those who awarded him when he was in power not questioned?

Follow-up reports not necessarily have to be about any big incident. There can be follow-up reports on what the people are interested in, on what they should be informed about or even routine matters.