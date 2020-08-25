What can Bangladesh do to resolve the Rohingya crisis?

Today, Tuesday, 25 August, marks three years since the genocide of Rohingyas in Mynamar’s Rakhine state began. On 25 and 26 August 2017, the Myanmar army and police unleashed brutal atrocities and oppression on the unarmed civilian Rohingya population.

Due to the various restrictions imposed by the Myanmar government and its lack of cooperation, it is difficult to determine the actual number of the victims of this extreme persecution. However, according to various surveys, at least 24,000 civilian Rohingyas were killed and 18,000 Rohingya women and girls raped by the Myanmar army, police and local Buddhist extremists. Villages after villages were burnt to ashes.

Fleeing from the killing, rape and arson, over 800,000 Rohingyas crossed over to Bangladesh. Prior to the genocide, already over 300,000 persecuted Rohingyas had taken shelter in Bangladesh in various phases. Around 1.1 million homeless Rohingyas are now living in overcrowded conditions in and around the camps set up in Teknaf and Ukhia of Cox’s Bazar district. Due to high birthrates, this number has now exceeded 1.2 million.

The Myanmar army claims that they conducted the ‘clearance operation’ in response to an attack by an armed organisation, Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), on 25 August 2017 on police and army outposts. And that is why, they claim, many fled out of fear across the border into Bangladesh. However, their claim is hardly plausible. There is clear evidence that these units of the Myanmar army had gathered at this southern part of Myanmar at least three weeks before the operation. Does that mean the army was aware that ARSA would attack them exactly on that date?