What message does the Tetultala citizens’ movement deliver?

Of course, the role of social media like Facebook in movements to protect citizens’ rights certainly warrants discussion. The agitation on the streets over the issues has been far outdone by the agitation in social media, particularly Facebook. The government also seems to have begun to understand the clout wielded by Facebook. There have been instances of the government rapidly changing certain decisions in the face of Facebook protests. In fact, many believe that after Syeda Ratna and her son were detained, they were released that night with no cases filed against them, simply because of the reaction on Facebook. Then again, there may be another reason to meet people’s non-political demands, other than giving any importance to people’s views on Facebook. Amidst the allegations of the lack of democracy in the country, the government may use this instance in the international arena as an example of their democratic character.

However, organised political programmes have hardly been able to tangibly use Facebook as a strong base. While the students have effectively used Facebook to directly campaign and rally support for their movements, no political protest till date has been effectively organised by means of this platform. In the meantime, the government is working in full force to gain control over Facebook and other social media platforms. There is a growing awareness among the people of the government’s initiatives to ensure that no seeds of antigovernment protest movements can be sown. There needs to be talk about the freedom on internet of the people who actively uphold citizens’ rights. But it must also be noted that even in developed countries, mainstream political and social movement is still on the streets. The social media and internet are tools of support.

* Kamal Ahmed is a senior journalist.

* This column appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir