When vaccine becomes a tool of diplomacy

Going by media reports, India has triumphed in South Asia against its rival China in vaccine diplomacy. At least four South Asian neighbours – Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives have gladly accepted India’s generous gift of 3.2 million doses of Covid 19 vaccine produced by Serum Institute of India (SII) under the licence of Oxford-AstraZeneca. As the world is striving to find a way out of the pandemic, India found its vaccine producing capacity very useful for diplomatic revival in the neighbourhood.

On the other hand, such enthusiasm was markedly absent in relation to the Chinese vaccines. Among those four nations, China had offered Bangladesh and Nepal some of its varieties as gift. It has also offered similar goodwill gestures to few other countries in Asia and Africa. Pakistan has already accepted the Chinese offer of half a million doses of Sinopharm’s vaccine. China has made a concerted push to sell its vaccines to countries around the globe for months but only recently announced donations to Myanmar, Cambodia and Philippines. According to Chinese media reports, it has signed deals with 20 countries, many of which are in Southeast Asia, to offer its home-developed vaccines.

India started shipping those Maitri (friendship) vaccines just after four days of launching vaccination of its own population. But, the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made the calculation that it has enough vaccines to share and hence it launched this diplomatic initiative ahead of any other in the world. It now plans to donate millions more to Mauritius, Myanmar, Seychelles, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. A former Indian ambassador described it to Reuters as “a well-crafted, calibrated series of actions you are seeing, they confirm the validity of our ‘neighbourhood first’ policy.”