When will things be back to normal?

Questions have arisen concerning the efficacy and effect of the vaccine. In the case of Oxford AstraZeneca, this vaccine has been suspended in 15 countries including Germany, France and Italy, as some had linked the vaccine to blood clotting. The UK government and the vaccine company have said that the vaccine has no link with blood clotting. Under the circumstances, even the World Health Organisation (WHO) is having a hard time in the referee role.

Then again, some countries haven’t even received the vaccine at all. In some counties, only one type of vaccine is being used. Things have arrived at a point when no one can say for sure when things will be back to normal, if at all ever.

Inequality virus

In an Oxfam report, ‘The Inequality Virus’, it has been said that the pandemic has generated good business opportunities. As a result, the rich are getting richer. In this period, the wealth of the world’s 10 richest persons has increased by 540 billion US dollars. For example, in neighbouring India, Gautam Adani’s net worth has gone up by 30.4 billon US dollars.

Disease of the rich

A survey revealed that the rate of corona infection in Dhaka’s Korail slums was only 6 per cent. Yet other there, there is only two latrines for every 100 persons. The slum dwellers don’t wear masks. It was noted that those who don’t wear shirts and trousers and roam around freely in the open and under the sun, have a highest immunity against disease. Those who remain in air-conditioned surroundings, are not exposed to sunlight and eat artificially preserved food, are at higher risk of contracting coronavirus. That is why many have dubbed this as a disease of the rich.

Poverty increase

A study of BRAC reveals that extreme poverty has gone up by 60 per cent. Under the impact of corona, the earnings of the lower income people have dropped by 75 per cent. The number of extreme poor has gone up by 60 per cent. The same survey shows that 72 per cent of them have less work or have lost their source of income. And 8 per cent have work, but are deprived of wages. During the survey, 14 per cent of these people did not have food at home and 29 per cent had food at home to last for one to three days. Only 4 per cent of the people received the government’s emergency relief.