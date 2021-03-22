When will things be back to normal?

When the novel coronavirus pandemic broke out towards the beginning of 2019, it had been thought that is would soon pass. Things would soon be back to ‘normal’. While the rate of transmission and deaths has lessened somewhat, it has not cleared completed. Even so, politicians say that there is ‘light at the end of the tunnel.’ For example, the US president said that things would be back to normal before their Independence Day (4 July). This hope had been generated by the fact that there was an ample supply and application of vaccines. But the fact remains that normalcy is still a far cry. In a free country like Singapore, flights still have restrictions. All passengers arriving in Singapore, regardless whether they have been tested and vaccinated, must remain 14 days in quarantine.
It is not only in our country, but in all countries where restrictions were relaxed because of a downward trend in corona transmission, the infection rates have gone up. Quarantine is being enforced again. This is happening in England, Germany, Italy, everywhere. In Bangladesh and in several European countries, the number of corona cases and deaths has increased. Some are referring to this as the third wave of coronavirus.
The hope generated by the vaccine has been dampened somewhat. People are contracting the virus even after being vaccinated. Some have even died. That happened to a member of parliament in Bangladesh. Added to this is vaccine politics. The vaccine companies and countries are caught up in their business interests.
Those who remain in air-conditioned surroundings, are not exposed to sunlight and eat artificially preserved food, are at higher risk of contracting coronavirus. That is why many have dubbed this as a disease of the rich
Questions have arisen concerning the efficacy and effect of the vaccine. In the case of Oxford AstraZeneca, this vaccine has been suspended in 15 countries including Germany, France and Italy, as some had linked the vaccine to blood clotting. The UK government and the vaccine company have said that the vaccine has no link with blood clotting. Under the circumstances, even the World Health Organisation (WHO) is having a hard time in the referee role.
Then again, some countries haven’t even received the vaccine at all. In some counties, only one type of vaccine is being used. Things have arrived at a point when no one can say for sure when things will be back to normal, if at all ever.
Inequality virus
In an Oxfam report, ‘The Inequality Virus’, it has been said that the pandemic has generated good business opportunities. As a result, the rich are getting richer. In this period, the wealth of the world’s 10 richest persons has increased by 540 billion US dollars. For example, in neighbouring India, Gautam Adani’s net worth has gone up by 30.4 billon US dollars.
Disease of the rich
A survey revealed that the rate of corona infection in Dhaka’s Korail slums was only 6 per cent. Yet other there, there is only two latrines for every 100 persons. The slum dwellers don’t wear masks. It was noted that those who don’t wear shirts and trousers and roam around freely in the open and under the sun, have a highest immunity against disease. Those who remain in air-conditioned surroundings, are not exposed to sunlight and eat artificially preserved food, are at higher risk of contracting coronavirus. That is why many have dubbed this as a disease of the rich.
Poverty increase
A study of BRAC reveals that extreme poverty has gone up by 60 per cent. Under the impact of corona, the earnings of the lower income people have dropped by 75 per cent. The number of extreme poor has gone up by 60 per cent. The same survey shows that 72 per cent of them have less work or have lost their source of income. And 8 per cent have work, but are deprived of wages. During the survey, 14 per cent of these people did not have food at home and 29 per cent had food at home to last for one to three days. Only 4 per cent of the people received the government’s emergency relief.
We have to give up the concept that the Earth is ours alone. We must learn to live in harmony with the birds, the animals, the reptiles, every living being. We must give up self-centred lives and return to extended families and shared living.
Nature’s revenge
Some say that the virus is nature’s revenge. They blame it on unsustainable lifestyles around the world, social and economic inequity, and harmful habits. That is why it is not likely that this problem will be resolved and deaths halted simply by vaccines and treatment, without addressing these issues. There will be need for an overall social treatment.
New normal
Rather than thinking about things going back to normal, we will have to adapt to the ‘new normal’. This mainstay of this will be adhering to health and hygiene rules. Anything superfluous must be discarded from life. The unnecessary use of air-conditioners, the intake of artificially preserved foods, tourism and such must be given up and social resources must be used in a moderate and balanced manner. We have to give up the concept that the Earth is ours alone. We must learn to live in harmony with the birds, the animals, the reptiles, every living being. We must give up self-centred lives and return to extended families and shared living. That is a lesson learnt from the Korail slum immunity to disease. Nowadays there is a term being used, ‘urban facilities in the villages.’ We must add to that, ‘rural facilities in the cities.’ Some have already taken this up. Growing vegetables on the rooftops is a start. Architects, urban planners and technology experts must work in collusion on this.
Let me end with Leo Tolstoy’s story, ‘How much land does a man need?’ The story starts with two sisters arguing over the merits and demerits of urban and rural life. Pahom, a farmer, the protagonist of the story and the younger sister’s husband, says he is completely happy in the village. But if he got even more land, he said, he would not fear even the devil. The devil overhears and decides to destroy Pahom. Falling into the devil’s trap, Pahom resorts to all sorts of means to get more money and buy more and more land.
Pahom learns about fertile land owned by the Baskhir community far away. The Bashkirs are easily pleased people. They live on whatever they produce with minimum labour and stress. Much of their land lies idle. Pahom gives the Bashkir gifts and they agree to sell him their land for 1000 rubles. They say he can have as much land as he can encircle by walking the entire day. Pahom starts off on the circuit at sunrise so he can cover as much land as possible within the stipulated time. Along his way he marks the territory with his shovel. By the time the sun begins to set, he has traversed a considerable distance from the starting point. Despite being exhausted, he begins to run so he can reach the starting point as agreed upon, or else he will not get the land. He finally manages to reach the starting point, but collapses in exhaustion and dies. One of his servants buries him in the land he then requires – six feet from head to foot.
We must change our present ‘Pahom lifestyle.’ If not, though we may manage to overcome the present crisis, we will inevitably fall into another.
Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan is a former secretary and economist.
This report appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir