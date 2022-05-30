Why does Chhatra League fear elections despite being victors in violence?

The conflict was sparked off by a derogatory remark made about Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by central Chhatra Dal president Saif Mahmud. In response to the remark, on the evening of 22 May Chhatra League launched an attack on Chhatra League leaders and activists at Dhaka University's Teachers Students Centre (TSC). In protest of this attack and to clarify Saif Mahmud's statement, Chhatra League called a press briefing on 24 May at TSC. While they were on their way to the venue on 24 May morning, the Chhatra Dal procession was attacked by Chhatra League.

This means that Chhatra League is unwilling to even allow Chhatra Dal to explain themselves. At any other time, Chhatra Dal activists disperse if attacked by Chhatra League, but this time they came somewhat prepared. They too, like Chhatra league, brought along leaders and activists from outside the campus. Both sides had sticks, rods and local weapons. Chhatra League says Chhatra Dal's outside leaders had come armed, to create chaos on campus. If they had actually made such an attempt, Chhatra League should have reported it to the authorities. Instead of doing that, they took the law into their own hands. And even if Chhatra League failed to report, why did the university authorities not make any effort to defuse the situation? Did they want turmoil on the campus? If Chhatra League takes the decisions about who will be assaulted on campus and who will be allowed to hold rallies and processions, then what is the use of having a university administration?

For 15 years Chhatra Dal has been deprived of the taste of power and its leaders and activists remain in fear. They came up fourth in the last DUCSU election. If they want to hold any rally or procession on campus, they have to bring in leaders and activists from outside. But why does the mighty Dhaka University unit Chhatra League have to bring in outsiders to tackle the weak Chhatra Dal? They have made themselves equal to Chhatra Dal.