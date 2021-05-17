Why is China concerned about Bangladesh?

The matter of India and China both trying to draw Bangladesh into their respective spheres of influence, is a much discussed issue. The latest addition to this contest is Quad, the unofficial US-led coalition that also includes India, Australia and Japan. The strategic steps being taken to consolidate Quad, include questions of going ahead in the science, technology and trade competition, alongside military and defence cooperation. And it is no secret that that vaccine diplomacy is part of this. At the virtual summit of Quad leaders held on 12 March, pledges were made to extend all cooperation to India so that it would be able to manufacture 1 billion (100 crore) doses of the Covid vaccine by 2022. This move to boost India’s capacity is obviously an attempt to counter the possible diplomatic and market expansion of China’s vaccine.

It may be recalled that several companies of China had wanted Bangladesh’s involvement in the development of the Covid vaccine and a preliminary agreement had even been reached for Bangladesh’s participation in testing the efficacy of at least one of the vaccines. The Indian media reflected the discomfort of Indian diplomatic analysts about the matter. India at the time gained a bit of an upper hand, as it was manufacturing the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. In the meantime, the proposal to participate in the tests for the Chinese vaccine was finally abandoned. But now that the Chinese vaccine has become indispensible, China has undoubtedly regained a foothold. That is why the Chinese ambassador had no qualms in criticising the delays in taking a decision about the vaccine.

In the scenario of global politics, it is necessary for us to closely observe the US in order to discern just how sudden is China’s impatience with the US’ new Asia-centric initiative, Quad. Power has changed hands in Washington and the Biden administration has made a 180 degree turn in many global policies. This is clear in the case of global warming and the UN agencies. But the Biden administration had not changed at all from predecessor Trump in one particular area and that is its China policy. This was obvious in the very first meeting between China and the Biden administration. There are still embargoes being placed against leaders of China’s Communist Party. There is a steady rise in the conflict with China over issues like Beijing’s control on several South China Sea Islands, recognition of Taiwan, Hong Kong’s democracy and repression of the Uighur Muslims. And for quite some time now, there have been discussions to put pressure on countries like Bangladesh, and also incentives, to join the Indo-Pacific Strategy coalition aimed at exerting US dominance in the Indian Ocean. An expansion of Quad also features prominently in discussions. China naturally feels added pressure and is going all out to draw Asian neighbours into its own camp.