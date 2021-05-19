Why should she be in jail for 3 days?

Section 3 of the Official Secrets Act refers to “spying” which happens only when information is collected and passed on to an “enemy” country.

Nothing like that happened here. Section 5 talks about “wrongful communication by officials” and entering “prohibited place”. Again the room of PS to the secretary is “not a prohibited” place and there has been no “wrongful communication”. In fact there has not been any communication at all except the harassment of Rozina.

We would like to state forcefully that the Official Secrets Act of 1923 is one of the most anti-freedom and controversial laws that exist in our statute books. This law clashes with the fundamental principles of our constitution that guarantees freedom of expression subject to reasonable restrictions under Article 39. It directly contradicts the Right to Information (RTI) Act which clearly states that the RTI will take precedence over other laws that contradict its provisions. It means that as long as the RTI exists the Officials Secrets Act should stand superseded by the RTI.

Journalists in Bangladesh have long struggled against this law and we consider it to be a law that encourages non-transparency and lack of accountability and as such corruption, nepotism and waste of public money.

Here are two examples of Rozina’s several recent reports on corruption within the health ministry. On 18 May, she published a two-part report titled “You will get Tk 1 crore now, and more later”. This was a story of recruiting 1,800 employees in the ministry. Two members of the recruitment committee made a written compliant to the secretary of health services of the health ministry that Tk 15-20 lakh were taken from some candidates with the promise of passing them in the written test. This was revealed to the selection committee when candidates, during oral examination, could not answer questions in which they got 60 to 70 per cent marks in the written examination.

Her second story titled “Irregularities involving Tk 350 crore for emergency purchases” revealed that medical equipment and health safety items were purchased from parties without any agreement, and other irregularities about which the director of Central Medical Stores Depot made a written complaint on 9 February this year.

It is a natural question as to who benefitted from such bold investigative journalism of Rozina Islam. We think there cannot be any doubt that the taxpayers benefitted, with whose hard-earned money such corruption takes place. Theoretically, a government, committed to good governance and judicious use of public money, should also be immensely benefitted.

Whatever Rozina did benefitted the public and the government. It is obvious that the documents that benefitted the public and the government’s accountability process were not voluntarily given by government officials to Rozina. She got it somehow but her action was meant for public benefit. There was nothing personal in what Rozina did and the benefit for all her actions have been to the tax-paying public.

We urge the judiciary, the government and all others to consider that this was journalism meant for public service and without such investigative journalism our country will be mired in more corruption and misuse of our scarce resource. Such journalism is always necessary for any society to thrive, but it is more necessary in this time of pandemic triggered economic, social and more appropriately existential crisis.

