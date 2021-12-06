Why this character assassination of Khaleda and Zaima?

State minister Hasan Murad was not the only one who displayed this misogynistic and racial mindset. The presenter of the programme must share equal blame. Rather than stopping the state minister from making such objectionable statements, he encouraged him further.

It cannot be possible for any sane, normal pro-liberation war entity to make such remarks about Khaleda Zia. When Ziaur Rahman was fighting in the war of independence, Khaleda Zia and her two children were in custody of the Pakistanis. As forces in support of the liberation war, they should regard Khaleda's Zia's detention with honour and respect. But Murad Hasan's vulgar remarks are contrary to the spirit of the liberation war.

Khaleda Zia has long been in politics. She is the first woman prime minister of the country. The people have voted her in to power more than once. She is at the fore among the politicians who have established women's rights in the country. It was during her rule that free education for girls was introduced. She never compromised in the struggle to establish democracy and to oust autocracy. Yet Murad Hasan not only made derogatory comments, but also spawned political hatred against Khaleda Zia.

Khaleda Zia's granddaughter Zaima Rahman was not spared from Murad Hasan's vitriol. Zaima lives overseas with her father Tarique Rahman. Not much is known about her and she doesn't come into public attention. She is still not involved in politics nor does she take part in any political programmes. Of course, as the offspring of a political family, there is all possibility of her joining politics in the future. She still is not inducted into politics, yet she has already become a victim of political vengeance.