Why I wanted to step down from the government

I'm writing this after almost a year and seven months. On 5 August 2024, the nearly one-and-a-half-decade-long fascist rule of Sheikh Hasina came to an end due to a bloody uprising by students and citizens. Three days later, an interim government was formed under the leadership of Professor Muhammad Yunus, where I served as an advisor. After being relieved from that position, I've decided to write again. It seems like there's a bit of stiffness in my writing. However, the experience of being part of the government for the past one and a half years was a different world for me.

Even though my five years of prior experience (experience working with the Election Commission) helped a lot in understanding this world, I must say that whatever I understood and tried to work out with my own wisdom was merely the tip of the iceberg. The bureaucracy in our country, through which the country is supposed to be run, is quite complex. Without understanding even a fraction of this complex process, it is difficult for any policymaker to delve into it deeply. As a result, there is no option but to go with the flow.

Hasina's regime was like a nightmare. Under her rule, independent and neutral people were more or less mentally and physically persecuted. The physical and mental torture of opposition organisations, especially politicians and dissenters, cannot be described fully. For the 15 years before Hasina's downfall, my TV talk shows and writings were against the government. I had to become a subject of the government's disfavour. I was also offered to contest in elections, which I refused. For the following 10 years, I was kept away from all military invitations.