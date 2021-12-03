Women will cross all hurdles in an orange world

The theme of this year’s 16 Days of Activism is ‘Orange the World: Fund, Respond, Prevent, Collect!”

And we have pledged

‘Women in an orange world will

Overcome every hurdle.’

From the past down till today, other than the direct and indirect obstacles, social and economic exploitation, repression and discrimination, there are innumerable restrictions and confines that are shackles around a women’s feet. There are tales of women’s constrained lives, whether in the West or in the East, repressed in varying degrees and in different ways.

So much has been written and said in the lore and literature of various countries. Folklore tells the story of the actual precarious predicament of women. Ancient folksongs of Vietnam compare women to the drops of rain. How cruel is the fate of women!

‘Women are like drops of rain

No one knows where they will fall,

To the muddy ground or the palace hall.’

In Bengal, girls are the bane of the family. The plight of their birth is clear in the proverbs:

‘We hurl down a girl’s name

If they are taken it’s the same,

If forsaken, it’s the same.’

Or,

‘A lump of clay makes a daughter

To be thrown in a moment into the water.’

These rudimentary rhymes bring to the fore the painful cries of Bengal’s suffering women. Reports appear at regular intervals in the media of the slave-like treatment meted out to women, to wives, but the law seems inert. Women are victims of class, religion, community and political vengeance.