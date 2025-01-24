Int'l Day of Education 2025
Tapping into AI potentials to ensure better educational outcomes
It goes without saying that AI is a double-edged sword, having its share of both positive and negative impacts. Just like any other technological innovation, AI, on the one hand, can be so disruptive that it could bring about instrumental changes in all spheres of life; on the other hand, it could also lead to devastating impacts on human lives. Especially, as far education sector is concerned, whether to integrate AI or not seems to be the big question. Realizing its significance, the theme for the International Day of Education 2025 has been decided as ‘AI and Education: Preserving Human Agency in the World of Automation’.
It is important to remember that although AI is already a powerful tool in the world, its potential capabilities are even greater, meaning it could shape education and change the way teachers around the world impart knowledge. However, society has an obligation to stop and see if we are indeed leveraging AI correctly.
There is little doubt that AI can be a great asset in the classroom. It makes education easier and helps especially those with special needs with a much more personalized experience. Because of the advancements in AI, educators can ensure nobody is left behind, and learners have more equitable access to education. Additionally, with the help of AI for administrative tasks, teachers are able to spend more time doing what they love most, which is guiding students and, engaging with them in deeper conversations. In a country like Bangladesh where access to quality education can be limited in many places and with millions of students at school age, AI can be a great tool for bridging the gap.
While it stands true that AI has revolutionized education, we also need to look into the challenges that it presents to students’ well-being. Complete dependence on AI can be very harmful for students as it can ruin their creativity. While it must be easy and time-saving to use AI for every small question we have, we cannot forget that the real beauty of being a human lies in our ability to critically think and express ourselves.
Social isolation is another issue that arises with the use of AI. There was a time when students felt the need to spend hours with their teachers, friends and peers for learning and discussions. However, with the increased use of AI, students are now more and more reliant on ChatGPT for answering all their questions. This lack of interpersonal communication can lead to social isolation, lack of emotional and social intelligence in students – which are all very important aspects of education as well.
Now more than ever, student wellbeing is paramount, and with technology like Artificial Intelligence taking such great leaps, it could turn into a concern any time soon. Children must receive an education that enables them to be self-reflective and emotional as well as creative thinkers. This means AI must be adopted in a deliberate way and with a comprehensive strategy.
Everyone from parents to educators and other concerned parties must come up with an effective plan to integrate technology into the classroom while also addressing the problems that are bound to come with the use of AI. Primary and secondary schools and universities are now changing their curriculum to incorporate more project-based methods of teaching, which are enhanced with the use of technology but without compromising the creative and emotional skills children possess. Students must also learn about the ethical side and the restraints that AI has. But most importantly, the AI tools that educational institutions will utilize must offer the students a guaranteed improvement in their mental health, physical health, inclusivity, and moral standards.
Many schools around the world nowadays are already rejecting the archaic methods of teaching and focusing on more modern ways. Of late, many countries including China, Korea, India and the United Arab Emirates, have taken steps to integrate elements of AI into the curriculum. Some countries like Singapore are also setting up research centres in collaboration with higher education institutions to enhance quality. Even in Bangladesh, many schools are trying to adopt AI for better learning outcomes. For example, AI has become a part of everyone’s life at Glenrich International School as they have been slowly trying to teach their students how to use AI in the right way effectively. More educational institutions need to focus on developing digital and AI literacy.
On this International Day of Education, let’s focus on the challenges of incorporating AI into the education system. Let’s ponder how educators can leverage the power of AI to make sure that learners blush and bloom in the highly competitive world.
Dhiraj S Dabi is Head of Department - AI and Robotics, Glenrich International School Satarkul, Dhaka