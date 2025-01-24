Tapping into AI potentials to ensure better educational outcomes

It goes without saying that AI is a double-edged sword, having its share of both positive and negative impacts. Just like any other technological innovation, AI, on the one hand, can be so disruptive that it could bring about instrumental changes in all spheres of life; on the other hand, it could also lead to devastating impacts on human lives. Especially, as far education sector is concerned, whether to integrate AI or not seems to be the big question. Realizing its significance, the theme for the International Day of Education 2025 has been decided as ‘AI and Education: Preserving Human Agency in the World of Automation’.

It is important to remember that although AI is already a powerful tool in the world, its potential capabilities are even greater, meaning it could shape education and change the way teachers around the world impart knowledge. However, society has an obligation to stop and see if we are indeed leveraging AI correctly.