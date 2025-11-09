When “just a joke” isn’t funny anymore

It started, as many things do these days, with a Facebook post. Actor Irfan Sajjad, in what he called a “lighthearted joke,” shared a photo of Rubaba Dowla — the new director of the Bangladesh Cricket Board, with the caption: “If the boys still cannot perform after this, there’s no hope left.”

He probably did not mean harm. Most people never do when they say something that begins with “just a joke.” But that’s exactly how sexism often travels in public, dressed in laughter, disguised as harmless banter.

A friend of mine had her own brush with the “lighthearted”. She went to buy a few books, and her colleague blinked in surprise: “Oh, you read books?” Not in an admiring way, but in that playful, teasing tone that really means, “You? You don’t look like the reading type.”

Another friend told me that every time she posts about a football match, someone inevitably comments, “Since when do women understand offside?” And when she correctly explains it, they call her “one of the boys.”