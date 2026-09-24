When women become enforcers of patriarchy

A patriarchal society creates the notion in the minds of many men that they are entitled to receive service, attention, love, sex and respect from women. When women refuse to provide these things or instead assert their own rights, they may face physical and psychological attacks from their partners or husbands, something reflected in the statistics we see every year.

From January to August this year, 27,911 complaints of violence against women were received through emergency services. Of these, 62 per cent involved allegations of violence against husbands or partners.

But it is also important to discuss how this “patriarchal social system” inevitably affects the women around us and prepares some of them to become among the principal agents in perpetuating patriarchy.

When men subject women to physical, psychological or economic violence, other women, alongside men, can consciously or unconsciously contribute to the process of socially legitimising such violence by accepting it, concealing it in the name of “family honour” or blaming the woman who has been victimised.

Let us therefore talk today about how women, alongside men, continue to pass patriarchal norms from one generation to the next.