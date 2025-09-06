Politics and elections: Some pressing questions surrounding the DUCSU elections

The political atmosphere that has developed surrounding the student union elections in the country’s leading universities is at once exhilarating and, to some extent, unsettling. Generations of students have never had the opportunity to understand or participate in what a student union truly represents. For decades, the university students’ right to vote in such elections was denied.

Though during Sheikh Hasina’s rule—before she was toppled in the student–people’s uprising—a single student council election was held at Dhaka University under intense student pressure, there are many questions and controversies regarding that contest. Against this backdrop, it is only normal that the forthcoming student council elections would generate both excitement and apprehension.

A large section of youth, particularly those studying in private universities, remain excluded for now, with no indication of when they might be allowed such participation. Yet the elections in state-funded universities, especially at Dhaka University, carry particular weight. Mere recalling the names of the former VPs (vice-presidents) of the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) illustrates its direct and indirect influence on national politics.

Despite some questions, even the last, widely contested election produced Nurul Haque Nur as VP, who, within just five years, has become a recognised name in national politics. He is now leading a political party, Gono Odhikar Parishad. It is not unknown how larger parties are actively courting the Gono Odhikar Parishad into their alliances.