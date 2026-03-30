Is banana blossom technology the last resort?

During the Eid holidays, accidents in this country seem to arrive as if on schedule, as similar accidents occur in the same manner and at the same time. On Sunday, 22 March, the day after Eid, a bus found itself on the railway track at Paduar Bazar rail crossing in Cumilla early in the morning.

The Dhaka Mail Train en route to Dhaka from Chittagong dragged the bus for about a mile. Initially, seven bodies were recovered from the accident site, with the death toll eventually rising to 12.

It took five hours to restore rail communication with Chittagong. As usual, three investigation committees were formed, and there was a promise to provide compensation (though it's termed a grant, not compensation) to the families of those affected.

Before Eid, on 18 March, Wednesday, at 2:30 PM, another passenger train, the Nilsagar Express, derailed in Adamdighi, Bogura. Nine carriages went off the track, disrupting rail communication between Dhaka and five northern districts—Nilphamari, Dinajpur, Thakurgaon, Panchagarh, and Joypurhat.

Five more trains were stranded at three nearby stations, causing immense inconvenience for home-goers during Eid. Passengers atop the derailed train were injured after falling, as were those inside the carriages. Official records state 66 people were injured.