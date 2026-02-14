"The winner takes it all" culture must not prevail

After July, people have developed many expectations. The new government will also have to face the pressure of these expectations. It must remember that continuing past practices will lead to dissatisfaction.

Now I would like to say what people do not want from the new government:

First, people do not want conflict and violence within and between political parties.

Second, the practice where the winner takes it all must not continue. Our democracy has transitioned repeatedly but has failed to endure because winners try to take everything and eliminate their opponents. This must be avoided.

Third, there is a perception among people that politics is used for making money and establishing dominance. This must stop. People no longer want this. Members of parliament and those in government can declare where they have conflicts of interest.

Fourth, partisan control must be stopped. In the past, whichever party came to power would place its own people throughout the administration, police, and all state and government institutions. People no longer want to see this.

Fifth, some measures are easy to implement—for example, asset declarations. Advisers of the interim government disclosed their assets before leaving office; the new government can maintain this practice. Benefits such as duty-free car purchases for members of parliament, their positions on the governing bodies of local institutions, and special protocol privileges should be abolished.