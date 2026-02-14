Opinion: Rounaq Jahan
"The winner takes it all" culture must not prevail
At last, the thirteenth national parliamentary election has taken place. For nearly 15 months, we had been hearing concerns and anxieties about the election. Many people questioned whether it would actually be held at all. There were fears and rumors that the election might be postponed at the last moment. Seeing instances of “mob violence” on the streets, many believed the election would not be peaceful. The government said the election would be held and that it would be peaceful, but many were unable to trust that assurance.
But the election did take place. The law and order situation was quite good. Those who wished to vote were able to do so. For this, the interim government, the armed forces and other law enforcement agencies, the Election Commission, political parties, and everyone involved in the election deserve congratulations. Thanks to everyone’s efforts, a good election was held. I thank them all.
Before the election, there was a great deal of discussion and prediction about the outcome. Many believed that the BNP would win; the question was by what margin. As anticipated, the BNP has won. However, the fact that the BNP alone secured 209 seats (it also unofficially won two more seats, though the Election Commission did not publish the results due to a court order) came as a surprise to many. This is because, ahead of the vote, it was widely expected that Jamaat would see a much stronger rise.
On the other hand, many within the BNP had run as rebel candidates. In the end, it was seen that BNP’s rebel candidates were not able to win many seats. This has once again demonstrated that party symbols still matter in the country.
Although Jamaat did not reach a position to form the government, its performance has been strong. Previously, it had never won more than 18 seats; this time, it has secured 68. In the past, the party performed well mainly in border regions. This time, it has established a strong presence in several new areas, including the capital, Dhaka. Overall, it can be said that Jamaat has emerged as a major force.
The National Citizen Party (NCP) is a new party, and it has also performed well. The party has won six seats and received a significant number of votes in many constituencies. It is hoped that the young leaders elected from this party will raise the aspirations of the youth in the national parliament.
There were two female candidates in the election who drew my attention. One was Rumeen Farhana. She won as an independent candidate outside the BNP alliance, which is a significant achievement. The second candidate was Tasnim Jara. She contested on her own and received a considerable number of votes. Political parties in Bangladesh are generally reluctant to nominate women. These two candidates demonstrate that women can perform well even outside party nominations.
People wanted to vote in this election. In the past three elections, ordinary citizens—especially young people—were unable to choose their preferred candidates or cast their votes. With the activities of the Awami League banned, the election may not be described as fully participatory, but most people accepted this reality. People wanted an election because they sought relief from uncertainty. After 18 months marked by frequent “mob violence,” many came to believe that a stable, elected government was necessary.
This time, the campaign period was short. A review would show that there was not much tension between the two main parties, unlike what used to be seen between the BNP and the Awami League; rather, there was a degree of civility. The BNP faced criticism over extortion and land grabbing. Jamaat, on the other hand, had to clarify its positions on issues such as Sharia and women. No party significantly played the anti-India card.
So far, I have not heard any major allegations regarding the election, and I hope there will be none. Any isolated complaints that have arisen or may arise should be addressed by the Election Commission, which would help restore public confidence.
Overall, it has been demonstrated that a good election is possible if the government is willing.
What lies ahead
After July, people have developed many expectations. The new government will also have to face the pressure of these expectations. It must remember that continuing past practices will lead to dissatisfaction.
Now I would like to say what people do not want from the new government:
First, people do not want conflict and violence within and between political parties.
Second, the practice where the winner takes it all must not continue. Our democracy has transitioned repeatedly but has failed to endure because winners try to take everything and eliminate their opponents. This must be avoided.
Third, there is a perception among people that politics is used for making money and establishing dominance. This must stop. People no longer want this. Members of parliament and those in government can declare where they have conflicts of interest.
Fourth, partisan control must be stopped. In the past, whichever party came to power would place its own people throughout the administration, police, and all state and government institutions. People no longer want to see this.
Fifth, some measures are easy to implement—for example, asset declarations. Advisers of the interim government disclosed their assets before leaving office; the new government can maintain this practice. Benefits such as duty-free car purchases for members of parliament, their positions on the governing bodies of local institutions, and special protocol privileges should be abolished.
The expectation from Jamaat is that it will play the role of a strong opposition party in parliament and in parliamentary committees. Instead of repeatedly taking to the streets and threatening to topple the government, it should adopt a constructive role and help make parliament effective.
Political parties have promised in their manifestos to establish a truth and healing or reconciliation commission. They should pay attention to this. Such a commission is necessary to end politics of vengeance and to move forward inclusively. After the July mass uprising, sweeping cases have been filed against many people, and there have been instances of individuals being detained for months without bail. It is essential to ensure justice in these cases, as human rights organizations have already raised concerns.
This will not enhance Bangladesh’s image, and in the “new Bangladesh” envisioned after the July uprising, ensuring human rights for all is crucial.
The new government must also ensure freedom of expression and freedom of the press, as these are essential components of democracy. Without freedom of association, the right to criticism, freedom of expression, and tolerance, democracy cannot endure.
* Rounaq Jahan is a Distinguished Fellow, Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD).
* The views expressed here are the writer's own.