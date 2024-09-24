Student politics: A boon or bane?

Nobody will disagree that the July-August uprising is the most successful one among the movements that the 21st century has so far witnessed.

It began with a midnight rally on the Dhaka University campus on 15 July, calling for rational reforms into the job quota system as well as protesting against a statement by then prime minister. The simple student protest evolved into a mass movement due to the government crackdown and culminated in the ouster of the decade-old fascist regime on 5 August.

If we look into the gradual development of the movement, what role did partisan student politics play? The movement was initially claimed to be "non-political," but as tensions escalated, political elements were welcomed under non-political banners.

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student wing of then ruling party Awami League, took a firm stance against the protesters and exerted utmost efforts – from intimidation to beating up protesting students on the campus – to suppress the movement.

In contrast, opposition-aligned groups, including Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), had to set aside their political identities to join the movement, as per the preconditions laid out by the movement coordinators. General students as well as the masses took the movement forward.

There were two more student protests, though not on such a large-scale, in 2018 -- the road safety movement and the earlier quota reform protests. The government and the student fronts played the same role, while the key protesters repeatedly clarified to have no political involvement.