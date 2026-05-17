Navigating the Naf: A security reassessment

In August–September 2017, as Myanmar’s Tatmadaw executed genocidal “clearance operations,” Bangladesh kept its border open. The decision was apparently driven by humanitarian instinct. The government made a fatal assumption that the Rohingya exodus would also be an isolated incident like before. It failed to see Myanmar’s persecution as a deliberate, generational project of ethnic cleansing.

The Tatmadaw’s objective was to empty Rakhine permanently. To succeed, it needed a neighbour willing to absorb the fleeing masses. Bangladesh handed the junta exactly what it wanted. Naypyitaw had pre-analysed Dhaka’s politico-military psychology over the past Rohingya crises: lack of political will and military resolve to resist future adventures. Before and during the crisis in 2017, Myanmar’s air force violated Bangladesh’s airspace nineteen times. Each time, the political direction was not to react.

That persistent politico-military insouciance was perhaps read in Naypyitaw as: Bangladesh will neither act nor react and will absorb anything “we” push across the border. Opening the door was a political disaster, not an act of helping Rohingya stay home.