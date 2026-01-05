How much will our economy recover this year?

The year 2025 was an important one for Bangladesh’s economy. The economy managed to get through the year without any major shocks. Throughout the year, efforts were made to control high inflation while also addressing the challenges of sustaining investment and employment. Recently, a downward trend in global food and fuel prices and signs of a gradual return to stability in the domestic economy have made many people optimistic about 2026. A major reason for this optimism is the national election scheduled for February. It is believed that the formation of an elected political government for the subsequent five years will boost the confidence of both domestic and foreign investors.

In the meantime, some relief has come from the external sector and foreign exchange reserves. Over the past year, the interim government has managed to halt the decline in reserves. Expatriates have sent the highest amount of remittances in decades. Within three years, the central bank’s gross reserves have reached their highest level, at nearly $34 billion. Rising remittance inflows have enabled Bangladesh Bank to purchase dollars from banks as needed.