Power, corruption, morality: Bangladesh through the lens of Lord of the Flies and Animal Farm

Golding’s Lord of the Flies portrays the descent of a group of boys into savagery when left to govern themselves on an uninhabited island. The conflict between Ralph, symbolizing democratic leadership, and Jack, representing autocratic rule fueled by the desire for dominance, mirrors the fissures in Bangladesh’s political landscape. The increasing centralization of power in specific groups or individuals in Bangladesh’s governance often alienates the populace, echoing the chaos and violence Jack’s leadership incites.

Recent reports in The Daily Star highlight the manipulation of institutions for personal gain, from corruption scandals to the suppression of dissent. Similar to the boys’ dehumanization in the novel, these actions erode the moral fabric of society, creating a culture of fear and division. Golding’s message emphasizes the need for checks on power and the cultivation of moral integrity to prevent societal collapse.

Recent reports from The Daily Star and Prothom Alo highlight similar societal concerns. A December 2023 article in The Daily Star (International Anti-Corruption Day | Corruption, zero-sum politics and democratic decline, Sat Dec 9, 2023 ) discusses the stagnation of Bangladesh's score on the Corruption Perceptions Index, revealing entrenched corruption tied to power misuse and a failure to enforce laws effectively. The politicization of institutions and suppression of dissent exacerbate these issues, eroding public trust and perpetuating a cycle of impunity. Similarly, Prothom Alo reported on systemic corruption and administrative malpractices, which further illustrate the urgent need for reform.