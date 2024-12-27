Life, literature & beyond
Power, corruption, morality: Bangladesh through the lens of Lord of the Flies and Animal Farm
The novels Lord of the Flies by William Golding and Animal Farm by George Orwell offer enduring insights into human nature, the corruptive allure of power, and societal breakdowns. In juxtaposition with the current socio-political scenario in Bangladesh, these literary works shed light on issues of corruption, misuse of power, and the perversion of leadership, providing frameworks to understand the struggles of a developing nation striving for socio-economic stability.
By incorporating insights from Karl Marx and parallels with Pozzo and Lucky from Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot, this essay explores how corruption, class struggle, and capitalist exploitation undermine the ideals of governance and societal progress, while also recommending remedies for building a prosperous Bangladesh.
Corruption of power: Lessons from Lord of the Flies
Golding’s Lord of the Flies portrays the descent of a group of boys into savagery when left to govern themselves on an uninhabited island. The conflict between Ralph, symbolizing democratic leadership, and Jack, representing autocratic rule fueled by the desire for dominance, mirrors the fissures in Bangladesh’s political landscape. The increasing centralization of power in specific groups or individuals in Bangladesh’s governance often alienates the populace, echoing the chaos and violence Jack’s leadership incites.
Recent reports in The Daily Star highlight the manipulation of institutions for personal gain, from corruption scandals to the suppression of dissent. Similar to the boys’ dehumanization in the novel, these actions erode the moral fabric of society, creating a culture of fear and division. Golding’s message emphasizes the need for checks on power and the cultivation of moral integrity to prevent societal collapse.
Recent reports from The Daily Star and Prothom Alo highlight similar societal concerns. A December 2023 article in The Daily Star (International Anti-Corruption Day | Corruption, zero-sum politics and democratic decline, Sat Dec 9, 2023 ) discusses the stagnation of Bangladesh's score on the Corruption Perceptions Index, revealing entrenched corruption tied to power misuse and a failure to enforce laws effectively. The politicization of institutions and suppression of dissent exacerbate these issues, eroding public trust and perpetuating a cycle of impunity. Similarly, Prothom Alo reported on systemic corruption and administrative malpractices, which further illustrate the urgent need for reform.
These real-world challenges align with the lessons from Golding’s narrative. Just as the boys on the island succumb to savagery without moral guidance, society risks collapse when governance is compromised. Golding’s message urges the cultivation of moral integrity and the establishment of robust mechanisms to prevent abuse of power, offering a blueprint for fostering a just and stable society in Bangladesh.
Betrayal of revolutionary ideals: Orwell’s Animal Farm and Bangladesh
In Animal Farm, Orwell critiques the corruption of revolutionary ideals as the pigs, initially proponents of equality, devolve into the oppressive rulers they once opposed. The refrain “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others” encapsulates the betrayal of collective aspirations for personal enrichment.
In Bangladesh, the struggle for independence in 1971 promised a society based on justice and equity. However, persistent issues like inequality, political patronage, and economic disparity resonate with the dystopia of Animal Farm. The English version of Prothom Alo frequently reports on the widening gap between the affluent elite and the struggling majority, underlining the rise of a modern bourgeois class. These elites, like Orwell’s pigs, thrive on systemic exploitation, undermining democratic values and marginalizing the populace.
Marx’s critique of capitalism underscores this phenomenon. He argues that unchecked accumulation of wealth and power by the bourgeoisie leads to alienation and oppression of the proletariat. In Bangladesh, the nexus between political power and economic dominance perpetuates inequality, thwarting the nation’s aspirations for inclusive growth.
Pozzo and Lucky: A capitalist microcosm
Samuel Beckett’s characters Pozzo and Lucky in Waiting for Godot offer another lens to analyze power dynamics. Pozzo, the domineering capitalist, exploits Lucky, his subservient intellectual, for personal gain. This relationship exemplifies the commodification of human labor and intellect under capitalism, mirroring Marx’s concept of alienation.
In the context of Bangladesh, the exploitation of labour is glaring. Reports from The Daily Star detail the plight of garment workers, who, despite being the backbone of the country’s export economy, often face inhumane working conditions and low wages. The capitalist elite, akin to Pozzo, amass wealth by exploiting the “Lucky”s of society, perpetuating cycles of poverty and discontent.
Remedy: Moral lessons from Golding and Orwell
Both Golding and Orwell advocate introspection and systemic reform as remedies to societal decay. Golding’s novel suggests that acknowledging humanity’s inherent flaws and fostering collective responsibility are crucial to building resilient societies. Similarly, Orwell’s narrative underscores the need for transparency, accountability, and vigilance against the corruptive tendencies of power.
For Bangladesh, these lessons are vital. Strengthening democratic institutions, promoting ethical leadership, and addressing systemic corruption are prerequisites for national progress. Additionally, empowering the marginalised through education, equitable resource distribution, and social safety nets can mitigate the exploitative tendencies of the elite.
Toward true independence: Vision for 2030-2040
To achieve true independence—both economic and social—Bangladesh must adopt a multi-faceted approach:
1. Economic Reforms: Encouraging fair labor practices, diversifying industries, and fostering innovation can reduce dependency on exploitative economic models.
2. Political Accountability: Implementing robust anti-corruption measures and promoting participatory governance can bridge the gap between leaders and citizens.
3. Social Equity: Reducing income disparity through progressive taxation, universal healthcare, and quality education can uplift the underprivileged.
4. Cultural Renaissance: Drawing on the rich heritage of the Liberation War, fostering national unity through arts, literature, and dialogue can inspire collective progress.
5. Strong Check-and-Balance Environment: Establishing a robust system of checks and balances can ensure that no single entity or individual wields unchecked power, promoting accountability and reducing corruption.
6. Training the Young Generation: Empowering and educating the youth to combat corruption and innovate solutions can drive the creation of a new and progressive Bangladesh.
7. Powerful Shadow Parliament: Establishing an influential Shadow Parliament with the authority to act as a catalyst for positive changes can enhance governance and policy implementation.
By embracing these reforms, Bangladesh can overcome the challenges depicted in Lord of the Flies, Animal Farm, and Waiting for Godot. A united and ethical approach can transform the nation into a beacon of prosperity and equity, fulfilling its potential by 2040.
The message of Lord of the Flies, emphasising the destructive potential of unchecked power and the need for ethical governance, offers valuable insights for addressing challenges in present-day Bangladesh. The novel illustrates how the erosion of shared moral values can lead to chaos, a theme mirrored in Bangladesh’s socio-political issues. Golding’s call for vigilance in power dynamics resonates with the country's need for greater institutional integrity and accountability.
The allegories in Golding’s Lord of the Flies and Orwell’s Animal Farm, enriched by Marxist philosophy and Beckett’s character study, provide invaluable lessons for understanding and addressing Bangladesh’s socio-political challenges. They remind us that unchecked power and greed lead to societal decay, but the remedy lies in ethical leadership, long-term plans, collective responsibility, and systemic reform. By heeding these lessons, Bangladesh can not only honor the sacrifices of its independence struggle of 1971 & 2024 but also build a future characterized by true freedom, justice, and prosperity.
