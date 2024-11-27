Interwoven fabric of politics, business and humanity: A case for literature and philosophy

In today’s globalized world, even religion—traditionally a domain of moral and spiritual guidance—is increasingly entangled with commerce and politics. Televangelists amass fortunes by monetizing faith, while political leaders exploit religious sentiments to galvanize support and silence dissent. The words of Karl Marx, who described religion as the "opium of the people," resonate profoundly in this context. Yet, it is not religion itself that corrupts but its misuse by crafty individuals who exploit it as a tool for financial and political gain.

The Antidote: Literature and philosophy as beacons of compassion

Against this backdrop, literature and philosophy emerge as counter-forces that inspire critical thinking, empathy, and moral imagination. These disciplines compel individuals to question the status quo and envision alternative realities. For example, the Romantic poets, such as Wordsworth and Shelley, critiqued the dehumanizing effects of industrial capitalism, urging a return to nature and simplicity. In the 20th century, writers like George Orwell and Albert Camus used fiction to expose political oppression and existential dilemmas.

Philosophy, too, fosters a deeper understanding of ethical dilemmas. Immanuel Kant’s categorical imperative, for instance, urges individuals to act in ways that could be universally applied, emphasizing morality over expediency. Such teachings counteract the myopic focus on money and power, nurturing a sense of responsibility towards humanity.