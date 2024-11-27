Opinion
Interwoven fabric of politics, business and humanity: A case for literature and philosophy
From the ancient dialogues of Socrates to the tumultuous reigns of modern leaders like Donald Trump and Sheikh Hasina, politics and business have undeniably shaped the trajectory of human civilisation. These twin forces, deeply entwined, regulate not just governments and markets but also societal values, ideologies, and even religious beliefs. The monetization of faith, the commodification of human emotions, and the manipulation of truth for power are reminders of how money and politics often eclipse ethical considerations.
Yet, amid this cacophony, literature and philosophy remain steadfast as harbors of empathy, critical thought, and creativity. These disciplines not only challenge the dominance of materialism but also nurture a vision of humanity that transcends the immediate gains of politics and business.
Political economy of history: From Socrates to the Modern Era
Socrates, the father of Western philosophy, was executed for questioning the political and moral fabric of Athens. His trial, as chronicled by Plato, epitomized the conflict between truth-seeking and political expediency. Socrates’ relentless pursuit of ethical inquiry posed a threat to the ruling elites who were invested in maintaining power. This interplay between politics and morality persisted through the centuries, from Machiavelli’s The Prince, which exposed the ruthless pragmatism of power, to the colonial era, where business and politics collaborated to exploit entire continents, most notably Africa and Asia.
In recent decades, leaders like Donald Trump have blurred the lines between politics and business. Trump’s presidency exemplified how personal wealth and political power can intertwine to create a new paradigm of governance driven by self-interest and corporate agendas. Similarly, in Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina’s regime illustrates the complexities of political hegemony, where economic growth is often shadowed by allegations of corruption and authoritarianism. Across these contexts, the prioritization of money and power challenges ethical governance, often sidelining the voices of the marginalized.
Commodification of Faith and Morality
In today’s globalized world, even religion—traditionally a domain of moral and spiritual guidance—is increasingly entangled with commerce and politics. Televangelists amass fortunes by monetizing faith, while political leaders exploit religious sentiments to galvanize support and silence dissent. The words of Karl Marx, who described religion as the "opium of the people," resonate profoundly in this context. Yet, it is not religion itself that corrupts but its misuse by crafty individuals who exploit it as a tool for financial and political gain.
The Antidote: Literature and philosophy as beacons of compassion
Against this backdrop, literature and philosophy emerge as counter-forces that inspire critical thinking, empathy, and moral imagination. These disciplines compel individuals to question the status quo and envision alternative realities. For example, the Romantic poets, such as Wordsworth and Shelley, critiqued the dehumanizing effects of industrial capitalism, urging a return to nature and simplicity. In the 20th century, writers like George Orwell and Albert Camus used fiction to expose political oppression and existential dilemmas.
Philosophy, too, fosters a deeper understanding of ethical dilemmas. Immanuel Kant’s categorical imperative, for instance, urges individuals to act in ways that could be universally applied, emphasizing morality over expediency. Such teachings counteract the myopic focus on money and power, nurturing a sense of responsibility towards humanity.
How fiction and poetry inspire out-of-the-box thinking
Fiction and poetry possess a unique ability to transcend the constraints of reality, offering readers new perspectives on life. As John Keating, the fictional teacher in Dead Poets Society, famously said, “We don’t read and write poetry because it’s cute. We read and write poetry because we are members of the human race.” Poetry, in its distilled form, captures the essence of human emotions, struggles, and aspirations. It allows readers to see the world through others’ eyes, fostering empathy and challenging rigid thought patterns.
For instance, in Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart, readers witness the devastating effects of colonialism from the perspective of an African protagonist. Similarly, dystopian novels like Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale and Orwell’s 1984 encourage readers to critique authoritarianism and social injustices. These narratives equip individuals with the intellectual tools to question and resist the pervasive influence of dirty politics and commercial greed.
Transformative power of literature
Research in neuroscience supports the idea that reading literature enhances empathy. A study published in Science (2013) by Kidd and Castano found that individuals who read literary fiction performed better on tests measuring empathy and social perception compared to those who read non-fiction or popular fiction. This is because literature engages readers in complex social situations, requiring them to understand diverse perspectives.
Moreover, poetry, with its emphasis on metaphor and imagery, stimulates creative thinking. A study by psychologist Keith Oatley suggests that engaging with fiction improves theory of mind—the ability to attribute mental states to others—thereby fostering interpersonal understanding.
Literature as a catalyst for social change
Throughout history, literature has been a catalyst for social and political change. Harriet Beecher Stowe’s Uncle Tom’s Cabin galvanized the abolitionist movement in the United States, while Gabriel García Márquez’s One Hundred Years of Solitude highlighted the socio-political complexities of Latin America. These works demonstrate that literature not only reflects society but also has the power to reshape it by inspiring collective action and moral reflection.
Why we need more poetry in the Modern Era
In an age dominated by data and pragmatism, poetry offers a necessary counterbalance. It speaks to the soul, reminding us of beauty, love, and the shared human experience. As Keats wrote, “A thing of beauty is a joy forever.” In an increasingly polarized world, poetry can bridge divides, offering solace and hope. It is no coincidence that during times of crisis, people turn to poetry for comfort.
Moreover, poetry challenges conventional thinking. By breaking linguistic norms and embracing ambiguity, it encourages readers to think beyond binary oppositions. This capacity for nuanced thought is crucial in addressing the complex challenges of the modern world, from climate change to social inequality.
The role of literature in cultivating humane leaders
The study of literature and philosophy has the potential to cultivate leaders who prioritize compassion over conquest. Nelson Mandela, who credited literature with sustaining him during his imprisonment, exemplified this ideal. His favorite poem, William Ernest Henley’s Invictus, reflects the resilience and moral conviction that guided his leadership. Similarly, Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy of nonviolence was deeply influenced by literary and philosophical texts, including Tolstoy’s The Kingdom of God Is Within You.
Beyond politics and business
While politics and business dominate the world, they are not its only determinants. Literature and philosophy remind us of the enduring values of compassion, creativity, and critical thought. They challenge the reductionist worldview that equates success with wealth and power, offering instead a vision of humanity grounded in ethical action and mutual understanding.
In the words of Robin Williams as John Keating in Dead Poets Society, “Medicine, law, business, engineering, these are noble pursuits and necessary to sustain life. But poetry, beauty, romance, love, these are what we stay alive for.” To counteract the corrosive effects of politics and business, we must invest in the humanities, nurturing generations who value good deeds and good sense over material gain. Only then can we hope to create a world where the best aspects of life flourish, reminding us that humanity’s greatest strength lies not in its wealth or power but in its capacity for empathy and imagination.
* Rahman M Mahbub is the head of the Department of English, City University, and an academician, author, researcher and poet
