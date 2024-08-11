Ouster of Bangladesh ally a diplomatic dilemma for India

The ouster of Bangladesh's autocratic premier sparked celebrations in Dhaka this week but alarm in neighbouring India, which backed Sheikh Hasina to counter rival China and quash Islamist alternatives, analysts say.

It has created a diplomatic dilemma for the regional powerhouse.

Hasina, 76, quit as prime minister in the face of a student-led uprising on Monday and fled by helicopter to longtime ally New Delhi.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to offer his "best wishes" after Bangladesh's newly sworn-in interim leader Muhammad Yunus took power Thursday, saying New Delhi was "committed" to working with Dhaka.

But China was also swift to welcome Dhaka's new authorities, saying it "attaches importance to the development" of relations.

With Hasina's rivals in control in Dhaka, India's support for the old government has come back to bite.

"From the point of view of Bangladeshis, India has been on the wrong side for a couple of years now," said International Crisis Group analyst Thomas Kean.