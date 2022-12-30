Waiting for a smart election to have a Smart Bangladesh

The pandemic which broke out towards the end of 2019, may not have fully gone away by January 2022, but it had subsided considerably. It was hoped people would soon be able to go back to their normal lives. But coming to the end of the year, it has been seen that Covid is appearing again in China, South Korea, India and several other countries. The world then faced yet another calamity in the form of Russia-Ukraine war. The sanctions imposed by the US and other parts of the western world on Russia after the Russian attack on Ukraine, had an impact on Bangladesh as well. Food and fuel prices shot up. Many countries managed to deal with the situation, but the import-dependent Bangladesh was pitched into danger. Unfortunately, it seems our politicians remain oblivious.

Some of our politicians dream of building a Smart Bangladesh, some talk about state repairs, but no one wants to change themselves. Bangladesh has been independent for 51 years now. We have made strides in economic development. People's average life expectancy and income has increased. Education rates have gone up, health services have increased. There has been significant women's empowerment too. People are using their merit and labour to change their lives. The village girls who never came out of their homes, today are working in the garment industry. Many are going overseas too. After getting their degrees in higher education, many youth are returning to their villages to set up modern farms rather than looking for jobs. They are contributing to the country's food production. But those in whose hands the fate of the country lies, who have been running our beloved country for 51 years, have failed to show any success. They have been unable to establish healthy politics in the country.