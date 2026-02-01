Grave New World

Interestingly, much of Europe remained almost silent on the US’s Venezuela venture, with the exception of Spain, Norway, and the Netherlands. The US continues to exert dominance over Europe, often expecting loyalty as a form of recompense for NATO support. Only recently, Trump frowned upon British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s landmark visit to Beijing, warning of the costs of doing business with China.

Meanwhile, the US has swivelled its attention towards Greenland. Denmark is none too pleased, and the people of Greenland even less so. There is a general sense that they would choose Denmark over independence any day. Incidentally, Greenland possesses some of the world’s largest deposits of rare earth minerals, including yttrium, scandium, neodymium, and dysprosium.

Hard power has also been used against Iran, justified by claims that Tehran was developing nuclear weapons and by the US’s desire to support Israel. Other controversial moves undertaken on geopolitical and geostrategic grounds include tariff wars and withdrawal from a host of international treaties and organisations, such as the WHO and climate accords. Trump’s “Board of Peace” appears to function as an alter ego of the United Nations.