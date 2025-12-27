History fortifies our hope in the future

Let’s briefly revisit relatively recent history, starting with our victory in December 1971. We were grateful that India supported us in our War of Liberation. Yes, their own interests were involved, which is only natural, but the fact remains they stood by us. Once victory was achieved, however, their sense of entitlement soared. Helping themselves to our resources, our machineries, our food grains, the merchandise in the markets, seemed their right. But we had none of that. We acknowledged our gratitude with respect but firmly asserted our independence. Our friendship remained intact, and our commitment to freedom was unwavering.

The newly born country struggled to stand on its own two feet. The resilience and patience of the people were extraordinary. They did not expect a miracle overnight in a war-torn land. But corruption soon reared its head. When blankets sent as aid from overseas were filched by ministers and sold in the market, the people were enraged. When the so-called paramilitary Rakkhi Bahini spread terror through killings and abductions, they were filled with anger. When pictures of emaciated bodies lying by the roadsides appeared in foreign media reports highlighting famine, the public could take no more. The changeover was violent.

One military rule replaced another, but these too did not last. The last military rule was brought down by a mass uprising, and democracy was restored. But this democracy, though hopeful, was volatile. A military-backed caretaker government was installed, ostensibly to usher in free and fair elections.

After Awami League swept to power and Sheikh Hasina assumed leadership, democracy began a slippery slope. In the last couple of decades, freedom of press, expression, and dissent were violently curtailed. Extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, threats, and fear became widespread. Political opposition was silenced. Media was gagged. Institutions were politicised and destroyed, while a dynasty flourished, profiting alongside its cronies.