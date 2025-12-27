Opinion
History fortifies our hope in the future
When our land was part of the Raj, and our farmers, workers, and common people were treated like disposable rags, the rulers proudly claimed that the sun never set on their Empire. When the colonialists were driven out and India and Pakistan emerged as independent countries, we were part of Pakistan, East Pakistan.
The West Pakistan rulers treated us with extreme condescension. They amassed wealth from our resources and regarded us with disdain, like poor relatives. Things changed again. We fought, shed blood, and stood up against oppression, injustice, and economic exploitation. Genocide could not stop us. We won our independence. We gained a map of our own, a flag, the right to self-determination. We nourished a vision of peace, pride, and prosperity.
We may not have achieved all that we desired. From winning independence in 1971 to the present, our journey has been rocky. In the name of development, despots have dashed democracy to the dust. Human development indexes scaled up, but humanity scaled down. We may not be dying of famine, but poverty remains endemic. While children suffer from malnutrition, illiteracy still prevails, unemployment is rising steadily, and deaths from diseases like dengue continue. How can we allow even an iota of complacence? We have come a long way, certainly, but there is still a very long road ahead.
We can make it. There’s that saying: when the going gets tough, the tough get going. And we have proved our mettle time and again. Over the decades, the people have never silently accepted whatever was imposed on them in the name of democracy, socialism, digital development, or whatever. They have risen repeatedly for their rightful place in the human race, for equality, human rights, dignity, and freedom.
Instead of seeing our history as a series of oppression and repression, we can see it as a history of righteousness, a valiant and relentless struggle for equal rights, freedom of expression, and emancipation from the shackles of the corrupt.
The images remain etched in our hearts and minds: Abu Sayed, arms outstretched, defying tyranny and taking a bullet for democracy and human rights; the rickshaw-puller carrying a blood-bathed young man to a hospital...
Let’s briefly revisit relatively recent history, starting with our victory in December 1971. We were grateful that India supported us in our War of Liberation. Yes, their own interests were involved, which is only natural, but the fact remains they stood by us. Once victory was achieved, however, their sense of entitlement soared. Helping themselves to our resources, our machineries, our food grains, the merchandise in the markets, seemed their right. But we had none of that. We acknowledged our gratitude with respect but firmly asserted our independence. Our friendship remained intact, and our commitment to freedom was unwavering.
The newly born country struggled to stand on its own two feet. The resilience and patience of the people were extraordinary. They did not expect a miracle overnight in a war-torn land. But corruption soon reared its head. When blankets sent as aid from overseas were filched by ministers and sold in the market, the people were enraged. When the so-called paramilitary Rakkhi Bahini spread terror through killings and abductions, they were filled with anger. When pictures of emaciated bodies lying by the roadsides appeared in foreign media reports highlighting famine, the public could take no more. The changeover was violent.
One military rule replaced another, but these too did not last. The last military rule was brought down by a mass uprising, and democracy was restored. But this democracy, though hopeful, was volatile. A military-backed caretaker government was installed, ostensibly to usher in free and fair elections.
After Awami League swept to power and Sheikh Hasina assumed leadership, democracy began a slippery slope. In the last couple of decades, freedom of press, expression, and dissent were violently curtailed. Extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, threats, and fear became widespread. Political opposition was silenced. Media was gagged. Institutions were politicised and destroyed, while a dynasty flourished, profiting alongside its cronies.
The youth arose. Political parties who had kept the struggle alive arose. The people arose. The images remain etched in our hearts and minds: Abu Sayed, arms outstretched, defying tyranny and taking a bullet for democracy and human rights; the rickshaw-puller carrying a blood-bathed young man to a hospital; the rickshaw-pullers standing tall, shouting slogans for the fall of the despot. And the tragic ones of little children... I cannot even get myself to write about them, but we must pray for them and their families. The vultures didn't spare these innocent infants. How can we ever forget? We must not..
We are on a new journey now. The interim government was welcomed with open arms, but did not perform as expected. Expectations were high, and the country lay in the debris of despotism. It was a tough job, and while they cannot be dismissed as complete failures, much remained to be done. Complete anarchy was avoided, but challenges persisted.
Then came the dastardly attack on the two most prominent media houses. In unison, everyone recognised it was not just an attack on Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, it was an attack on democracy and Bangladesh itself.
This has only strengthened our resolve. We have fought demons in the past and will continue to do so. A new dawn awaits. It is imperative that the government, all quarters concerned and the people stand together, to ensure a free and fair election in February. Let the people speak. Let the people’s voice be heard.
