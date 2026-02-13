A promising start for democracy, a fresh struggle for state-building

The second major challenge is the administration, or bureaucracy. Over the past decade and a half, extensive politicisation has taken place within the bureaucracy. Instead of merit-based professionalism, a culture of loyalty has developed. As a result, morale and neutrality within the administration have been undermined.

Political divisions are now also visible within the bureaucracy itself. Whichever party comes to power will have to confront this administrative reality. Every party has made attractive promises in its election manifesto. Many of these are not implementable, while others can be realised if there is the will. This will depend on administrative competence and neutrality. How the relationship between political leadership and the bureaucracy is redefined, and how policies are reformed, will determine success or failure in the coming years.

The third challenge is the reconstruction of civic space. In a democracy, civil society is not merely a critic; it is an institutional support for ensuring accountability. The government must allow room for criticism, ensure media freedom, and create avenues for participation in policymaking. Unless the contraction of independent voices seen in recent years is reversed, democracy will remain on paper rather than in practice.

Law and order is also a critical issue.

The coercive culture of governance that has developed over a long period cannot be dismantled overnight. The rise of mob-driven disorder witnessed during the interim period will not simply disappear with the arrival of a new government. Therefore, the new government must prioritise controlling violence and disorder. Maintaining a balance between the use of state power and the protection of citizens’ rights will also be essential.