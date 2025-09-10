Students participation encouraging, some irregularities also observed

In this year’s DUCSU election, students' participation was unprecedented. It is highly commendable. However, from the administrative side, certain irregularities in management have come to our notice.

The most noticeable among these was the lack of transparency in the appointment of polling officers, who also appeared to be insufficiently trained. Furthermore, there was reported discrimination in approving polling agents for candidates, with some groups being favoured with higher allocations while others, particularly independent candidates, received fewer. Shortcomings in information dissemination and lack of coordination were also evident.