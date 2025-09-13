Human rights at the core of a new chapter in EU-Bangladesh relations

Democratic governance lies at the heart of our shared priorities. Elections must be free, fair, and credible if they are to reflect the will of the people. Trust in the democratic process is essential for the smooth functioning of any democracy. To this end, the EU is ready to provide continued support in any capacity that Bangladesh deems appropriate.

The EU Election Expert Mission 2024 has already made recommendations to the Bangladeshi authorities and we believe that their implementation would contribute towards building trust in the democratic process.

Beyond the electoral process, our visit will provide the opportunity to discuss a broad range of issues related to human rights and the key role they play in Bangladesh-EU relations, from rule of law to fight against torture, from space for civil society to gender equality and women rights, not to mention social rights and climate justice.