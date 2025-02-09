Life, Literature & Beyond
The absurdity of alienation
Alienation, a profound sense of separation from society, identity, and even oneself, has been a recurring theme in literature throughout the twentieth century. The works of Franz Kafka, Samuel Beckett, and the deeper currents of existential philosophy illuminate this struggle in various forms. Both Kafka’s The Metamorphosis and Beckett’s Happy Days explore the themes of isolation, absurdity, and the human condition, portraying how individuals are often distanced from the world around them.
As we continue to grapple with these themes in contemporary society, where social isolation, identity crises, and the dehumanising effects of modernity are prevalent, these works provide both a mirror and a lesson. They highlight the human capacity for resilience and optimism, urging us to confront the absurdity of our existence.
This essay will analyse these themes in The Metamorphosis and Happy Days, while connecting them to the present-day alienation that we experience in both personal and societal contexts. Additionally, it will reference Bangla and French literature, drawing parallels to The Metamorphosis in the context of the Bengali literary tradition and the existential reflections found in French literature.
Kafka’s Metamorphosis: Alienation through transformation
The Metamorphosis by Franz Kafka, first published in 1915, is often cited as one of the most poignant explorations of personal alienation in literature. The protagonist, Gregor Samsa, wakes up one morning to discover that he has transformed into a giant insect. This physical transformation is symbolic of his existential predicament—a sense of being alienated not only from society but also from his own family and sense of identity.
The novella explores the deep isolation that Gregor experiences as he struggles with his new form, which leads to his marginalization by his family. Initially, his sister Grete cares for him, but over time, the burden of his transformation causes her compassion to turn into resentment. This gradual shift in her attitude underscores the fragility of human relationships when faced with profound change.
Gregor’s alienation is not just social but also deeply personal. His metamorphosis into an insect strips him of his humanity, and in doing so, it strips away his ability to relate to the world around him. His family, who once depended on him financially, now sees him as a burden. His existence becomes increasingly meaningless as he becomes physically confined to a room, cut off from the world and from any sense of purpose.
Kafka’s portrayal of Gregor’s struggle mirrors the existential angst felt by many in the modern world—a feeling of being trapped in an absurd and indifferent universe. The novella’s bleakness, with its tragic end, reflects the dehumanizing effects of a society that values utility and productivity over human dignity.
Beckett’s Happy Days: Resilience amidst the absurd
In stark contrast to Kafka’s grim tale, Samuel Beckett’s Happy Days presents a protagonist, Winnie, who remains optimistic despite her increasingly dire circumstances. Buried up to her waist, and later up to her neck, in dirt, Winnie’s struggle for meaning and joy becomes both absurd and poignant. Beckett’s minimalist approach emphasizes the passage of time and the persistence of hope, even in the face of seemingly insurmountable adversity.
While Gregor’s transformation into an insect is grotesque and final, Winnie’s entrapment in the earth is prolonged and cyclical. Her resilience and constant efforts to find meaning in her life, even in the face of absurdity, reflect the core of Beckett’s philosophy. In Happy Days, the absurdity of life is not something to be feared or resisted; it is something to be endured with dignity, humor, and hope.
Beckett’s work, like Kafka’s, deals with existential themes, but while Kafka’s world is dark and hopeless, Beckett’s Happy Days introduces a sense of resilience and possibility even in the most dehumanizing conditions. Winnie’s struggle is a symbolic reflection of human endurance—the refusal to succumb to despair, even when trapped in a world that seems indifferent to our suffering.
In many ways, Beckett’s portrayal of optimism amidst absurdity mirrors Kafka’s sense of existential suffering, but it places greater emphasis on the necessity of hope and the human ability to continue finding meaning, even in the face of meaninglessness.
Present-day alienation: Separation in modern society
In today’s world, the alienation that both Kafka and Beckett depict resonates strongly. Modern society, with its rapid pace and emphasis on individualism, often leaves people feeling disconnected from their communities, their families, and even themselves. The rise of social media, while connecting individuals in some ways, has paradoxically led to a sense of loneliness and isolation.
People present curated versions of themselves online, often obscuring their true identities, and as a result, deepening their sense of alienation. This technological alienation is not unlike Gregor’s physical transformation; it represents a shift in how people relate to one another and to their own sense of self.
Moreover, the pressures of modern capitalism often lead to the dehumanization of individuals. Like Gregor, who is valued only for his ability to provide for his family, modern workers are often reduced to their economic value. The global workforce, especially in post-industrial societies, is increasingly fragmented and commodified.
The rise of gig economies, job insecurity, and precarious work conditions have left many individuals feeling like cogs in a machine, alienated from the sense of purpose and connection that once existed in more stable forms of labor.
This sense of alienation is further compounded by social and political divides. In the wake of rising nationalism, climate change, and political instability, societies are increasingly polarized, with individuals becoming more isolated in their ideological bubbles. This separation is not just social but also existential, as people struggle to find meaning in a fragmented world. Kafka’s and Beckett’s works remain deeply relevant because they reflect the absurdity of a world that often feels indifferent or hostile to the individual.
Bangla literature and the absurd: Reflections of alienation
In Bangla literature, themes of alienation are also deeply entrenched. Rabindranath Tagore, in his Gitanjali (Song Offerings), touches on the theme of isolation and the search for meaning in the face of human suffering. His poetry often reflects the existential struggle of finding one’s place in the world, amidst the backdrop of a colonial society that imposed its own absurdities upon the individual. While Tagore’s vision is one of spiritual liberation and reconciliation, the alienation of the individual is a recurring motif.
Moreover, in the works of the modernist Bengali writers like Sayeed Ahmad and others, alienation is explored through the breakdown of personal and societal relationships. Ahmad’s works often depict individuals caught in existential turmoil, struggling to find meaning in a world that seems increasingly disconnected from their Nature. Like Kafka’s Gregor, these characters are often trapped in a world – all powerful Nature that does not understand or accept them.
French literature and existentialism: A shared vision
French literature, particularly the works of Jean-Paul Sartre and Albert Camus, also explores themes of alienation and absurdity. In Sartre’s Nausea and Camus’ The Stranger, the protagonists experience a profound sense of disconnection from the world around them, echoing the alienation found in Kafka’s and Beckett’s works. Camus’ concept of the “absurd hero,” as exemplified by the character of Meursault, is particularly striking in its resemblance to Beckett’s Winnie, who continues to live despite the absurdity of her situation. Camus suggests that in the face of an indifferent universe, the only response is to live fully, embracing the absurdity rather than attempting to escape it.
The fight against absurdity
The exploration of alienation in The Metamorphosis and Happy Days, along with its resonance in contemporary society, underscores the human struggle to find meaning in a world that often seems indifferent to our existence. Both Kafka and Beckett remind us of the absurdity of life, but they also highlight the need for resilience and optimism.
Just as Winnie in Happy Days persists in her struggle for meaning, even as she faces the absurdity of her situation, we, too, must find ways to endure in an increasingly fragmented world. As Camus and Sartre suggest, we must embrace the absurd and continue our struggle for meaning, no matter how pointless it may seem.
In the end, it is this fight against the absurdity of life that defines us as human beings. Through literature, whether in the works of Kafka, Beckett, or the rich traditions of Bangla and French literature, we are reminded of the importance of resilience, the capacity to find meaning, and the necessity of confronting the alienation that defines modern existence.
* Rahman M Mahbub is a Professor & the Head of the Department of English, City University, and an academician, author, translator, researcher and poet. He can be contacted at [email protected]