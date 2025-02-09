The absurdity of alienation

The Metamorphosis by Franz Kafka, first published in 1915, is often cited as one of the most poignant explorations of personal alienation in literature. The protagonist, Gregor Samsa, wakes up one morning to discover that he has transformed into a giant insect. This physical transformation is symbolic of his existential predicament—a sense of being alienated not only from society but also from his own family and sense of identity.

The novella explores the deep isolation that Gregor experiences as he struggles with his new form, which leads to his marginalization by his family. Initially, his sister Grete cares for him, but over time, the burden of his transformation causes her compassion to turn into resentment. This gradual shift in her attitude underscores the fragility of human relationships when faced with profound change.

Gregor’s alienation is not just social but also deeply personal. His metamorphosis into an insect strips him of his humanity, and in doing so, it strips away his ability to relate to the world around him. His family, who once depended on him financially, now sees him as a burden. His existence becomes increasingly meaningless as he becomes physically confined to a room, cut off from the world and from any sense of purpose.

Kafka’s portrayal of Gregor’s struggle mirrors the existential angst felt by many in the modern world—a feeling of being trapped in an absurd and indifferent universe. The novella’s bleakness, with its tragic end, reflects the dehumanizing effects of a society that values utility and productivity over human dignity.