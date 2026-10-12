Execution capability matters, not the number of projects

Infrastructure investment has played a crucial role in Bangladesh's economic development. The expansion of roads, bridges, electricity, ports, and urban transportation has improved communication systems and facilitated easier access to production, trade, and markets. Bangladesh has demonstrated its capability in implementing large and complex infrastructure projects. However, more infrastructure investment is needed in the country. The important question now is how effectively public investments are being transformed into efficient infrastructure within the specified time and at a rational cost.

This matter has become more significant due to increased pressure on the government's financial capability. There are many demands on public funds, but revenue collection is weak. Every additional expenditure caused by poor project preparation or delays reduces the opportunity for spending in other critical areas. Therefore, efficient project implementation is not just an administrative issue; it is also part of proper management of public funds.

There are clear signs of weaknesses in project implementation. According to the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) data, the financial implementation rate of the Annual Development Programme (ADP) in the 2025-26 fiscal year was 67. 52 per cent. In the first two months of the 2026-27 fiscal year, this rate was only 1.85 per cent. Although expenditure rates do not fully reflect actual project progress or work quality, slow implementation indicates project management issues.