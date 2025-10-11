Things have fallen apart, Manzoor Sir

It's been around four decades since I passed out from university. What with bringing up a family, eking out a living and dealing with the jigsaw puzzle called life, I never really kept in touch with the alma mater. But there are a few dear teachers I do meet on various occasions or at different events and it is always a source of unmitigated joy to talk to them, share my journey, hear the stories they have to tell -- such interactions are a sweet concoction of déjà vu, nostalgia and renewed respect for our dear mentors.

Syed Manzoorul Islam, or SMI as many call him, to me was always "Manzoor Sir." The last time I met him was in office where we were helping out in the publication of an NGO's book on children's issues. He greeted me with his infectious smile and said he was happy to see me working at Prothom Alo. He also said he regularly read the English online site too, especially when we rewrote his columns in English.

I said, "Sir, if there are any mistakes or room for improvement, please let me know. I'd really appreciate your feedback." He replied, a true teacher as always, "With you at the job, don't worry, it can't go wrong." I know it was a teacher's words of encouragement to a student, I know things can go very wrong, but it made me glow on the inside. I felt transported back to the classroom in Dhaka University where he was handing me back my term paper on Yeats with a big A+ and a word of praise.