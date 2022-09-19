EC's obstinacy, EVM and fair election

The Bangladesh Election Commission is hellbent on using Electronic Voting Machines in the forthcoming national election. Some parties are all in favour of the EVM, some have doubts, some are dead against it. But the election commission seems to have made up its mind. EVM is the way to a fair election, it contends.

Bangladesh Election Commission is a constitutional body. The main task of this organisation is to hold a fair election. The present commission led by Kazi Habibul Awal has been pursuing a free and fair election since its inception. As two of his predecessors, Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmad and KM Nurul Huda organised elections in 2014 and 2018 respectively, both of the elections were controversial.

The ruling Awami League led by prime minister Sheikh Hasina won the 2014-election boycotted by the main opposition, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). A total of 153 candidates were elected unopposed while voting was held only in 147 constituencies. BNP joined the election in 2018 in which the ruling Awami League won the elections which were widely criticised as much of the voting took place at night before the day of voting. Although prime minister Shiekh Hasina in an interview with BBC on Sunday in London claimed that a fair election was held only during the ruling Awami League, election experts and people not involved in any party politics said the last two ones were failed elections.