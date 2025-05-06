Education adviser, please take note!

While talking to a guardian of a student at Dhaka Residential Model College (DRMC) at the college premises recently, he echoed the concerns of most of the parents. The common concern is that there are no studies in the classrooms. This is a big concern not only for the guardians, but also for the society and for the nation as a whole. The question is whether this is only happening at DRMC. According to many, with a few exceptions, this is happening in most of the educational institutions across the country.

Talking about college and school studies during occasional visits to the village home in Khulna district, there is a resonating sense of frustration there too about the lack of studies in the classrooms. Students in Dhaka city also said they are not happy with the studies in the classrooms. A friend, who is a college teacher, seems more interested in becoming an official at an educational department, rather than teaching in the classrooms. In fact, college teachers prefer to be called 'officers' rather than 'sir'.

Nothing is static in society, everything is changing. But it is expected that changes are from good to better, not bad to worse. In the education sector, expectations are not on the right track. Is the education sector bleak or bright? There are instances of a few good educational institutions, but these are exceptions to the rule. The question is, why are most of the educational institutions in such a shabby state?