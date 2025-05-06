Opinion
Education adviser, please take note!
While talking to a guardian of a student at Dhaka Residential Model College (DRMC) at the college premises recently, he echoed the concerns of most of the parents. The common concern is that there are no studies in the classrooms. This is a big concern not only for the guardians, but also for the society and for the nation as a whole. The question is whether this is only happening at DRMC. According to many, with a few exceptions, this is happening in most of the educational institutions across the country.
Talking about college and school studies during occasional visits to the village home in Khulna district, there is a resonating sense of frustration there too about the lack of studies in the classrooms. Students in Dhaka city also said they are not happy with the studies in the classrooms. A friend, who is a college teacher, seems more interested in becoming an official at an educational department, rather than teaching in the classrooms. In fact, college teachers prefer to be called 'officers' rather than 'sir'.
Nothing is static in society, everything is changing. But it is expected that changes are from good to better, not bad to worse. In the education sector, expectations are not on the right track. Is the education sector bleak or bright? There are instances of a few good educational institutions, but these are exceptions to the rule. The question is, why are most of the educational institutions in such a shabby state?
There are multifarious reasons behind this. These include budget constraints, shortage of teachers, equipment and a multitude of other inadequacies. Even teachers are not respected in society. Due to low salaries and benefits, meritorious people are not interested in the teaching profession. And those engaged in the teaching profession prefer to teach privately, rather than teaching in the classrooms. It is noticed that teachers are running coaching centres around their respective educational institutions. It's all about the pragmatic business of making money.
The authorities and management of every school must ensure that the teachers teach in the classrooms properly, the students maintain their school diaries properly and homework is checked properly. These activities will be closely monitored by the managing committee of the respective schools and colleges. For example, all of a sudden, a member of managing committee can pay a unscheduled visit, check the school diaries of students, and question the students about classes.
Other academic coaching centres are being operated privately across the country. Those who are affluent are sending their children to the coaching centres or private teachers. A section of guardians is appointing private tutors. But what about those who cannot afford the luxury of such additional coaching and tuition? The majority of the people fall into this group. The government has a liability towards this group.
There are a number of ways to overcome this. The government can take up short-term, mid-term and long-term plans. No plan that cannot be implemented should be taken up. Many plans are undertaken but not implemented in the long run. Many committees and commissions are formed, but with no tangible end results.
Eyeing long-term plans, the government can increase the budget, develop infrastructure, recruit teachers, develop curricula and increase equipment.
In the mid-term, the government can undertake massive training and motivational programmes. The government can also launch mass awareness campaigns.
In the short-term, the government can ensure utilisation of existing resources. It is imperative to have proper utilisation of teachers and infrastructure.
The authorities and management of every school must ensure that the teachers teach in the classrooms properly, the students maintain their school diaries properly and homework is checked properly. These activities will be closely monitored by the managing committee of the respective schools and colleges. For example, all of a sudden, a member of managing committee can pay a unscheduled visit, check the school diaries of students, and question the students about classes.
Different departments can form inspection committees and carry out inspections at schools and colleges. This task has to be carried out religiously. In addition to this, deputy commissioners in each district can play a role in inspection. Back in the nineties, the DCs would visit schools regularly. It was an important role. Ahead of the visit of DC, school authorities would carry out cleanliness programmes, prepare students to answer questions the from DCs. Even teachers would prepare to put on a good performance.
Some of the above mentioned activities can be introduced immediately. If regular tasks are maintained properly, weak students are additionally nurtured, it may have an impact on the overall education. This may not be a big deal, this can be a beginning. The adviser, a former Dhaka University teacher, can look into the matter with close attention and diligence.
*Rabiul Islam is a journalist at Prothom Alo. He can be reached [email protected]