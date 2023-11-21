Hartal, blockade now non-productive tools

Cold wind sets in at the beginning of Agrahayan, a Bengali month. Although it is not felt so much in the town, it is easily felt in the villages. Who does not know that the winter is the season for launching a movement? We have been noticing for the last couple of decades. The elections have been added to it. It can be said that the situation will become tense.

The Awami League has been in power for long. I can't remember whether anyone was in power in the sub-continent for so long after the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and Congress prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. A few years ago, the prime minister's adviser HT Imam said, 'This party needs to stay in power for two more terms. Otherwise the development spree will be hampered.' If the wish is fulfilled, none can go to power in the next 10 years. They have to wait till 2034.

The Awami League thinks those who don't support the party don't want welfare of the country. There is no other patriotic party in the country except the Awami League. The country cannot be handed over to the renegades!

The BNP is a big political party. They were in power for several terms in the past. The party is out of power for 17 years at a stretch. When will this waiting end? The party has been launching a movement for two decades. Their main demand is - the election has to be held under a neutral government.