Rohingya repatriation: Why rely on China?

The state minister himself possibly is not confident that this pilot repatriation will be a success. That is why he said that if it is not successful, they can be brought back again.

Questions regarding the outcome of this pilot project have been raised from its very outset. But Bangladesh seems to be stubbornly and knowingly going ahead with this Chinese repatriation initiative. The question is, why does Bangladesh repeatedly step into the Rohingya repatriation trap of China mediation or interest?

At a point of time when the global community is preparing step up pressure on Myanmar for its ethnic cleansing and brutal killing of Rohingyas in 2017, China has come forward to protect Myanmar. As part of this strategy, China took initiative for an agreement between Bangladesh and Myanmar for Rohingya repatriation. In effect, Bangladesh ignored the global community and went ahead to sign the agreement with Myanmar at China's behest. Under that agreement, not a single Rohingya was sent back to Myanmar over the past six years.

At the time, many quarters protested against any agreement being signed upon the advice and interest of China, with no international guarantee. The government paid no heed to the protests. That agreement has protected Myanmar from international pressure, but Bangladesh benefitted in no way. The mediator China took no liability either. So it is really astonishing that even after that, Bangladesh has gone ahead to put its trust in China, taking up a pilot project to send back 'a few' Rohingyas to Myanmar.