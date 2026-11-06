Tamanna and others are hopes of Assasuni

There is no hope for Assasuni. That is what almost-despondent climate experts say. Assasuni is one of the most vulnerable coastal areas in Satkhira. Under the pressure of climate change, Pratapnagar Union of Assasuni, with its 23 villages, is gradually disappearing. Talking to children and teenagers in Assasuni, I realised that disappearing does not mean sinking into the river. It means the people living there are moving elsewhere.

Tamanna Sultana lives in Howladar Para, one of the 23 villages. Nobody can say how long people will be able to stay there. The neighbouring villages of Harishkhali, Kurikahunia, Sreepur, Bontola and Dighalarait are gradually becoming deserted. The men from these villages are moving to Khulna, Barishal, Dhaka, Chattogram and Narayanganj in search of work. The women are going to Jashore.