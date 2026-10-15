How can the Teesta project be kept free of geopolitical influence?

Whatever the reasons, if the government has genuinely decided to resolve the Teesta problem on the basis of domestic capabilities, that is welcome news. For this effort to succeed, however, it must be grounded in a sound philosophy of rivers and river management.

There are contradictory indications in this regard. One encouraging sign was a symposium organised on September 17 by the Department of Water Resources Engineering at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), attended by the water resources minister and government officials. The keynote paper and other presentations at the symposium echoed the ideas underpinning the alternative proposal outlined above, as advocated by the Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA), the Bangladesh Environment Network (BEN), and the Teesta River Protection Movement. This is an encouraging development.

On the other hand, various sources indicate that the Institute of Water Modelling (IWM) has been assigned responsibility for preparing the concept paper for an alternative Teesta project. It is difficult to be enthusiastic about this news.

First, this organisation, composed primarily of engineers, continues to adhere largely to a utilitarian approach to rivers. It does not adequately understand their natural functions and views them mainly as mechanical systems rather than as ecological and living entities.

Second, various reports prepared by the organisation suggest that, rather than seeking objective solutions to problems, it is more interested in providing recommendations that suit the preferences of the commissioning agencies.

Therefore, we, representing BAPA, BEN, and the Teesta River Protection Movement, urge the government to ensure that the process of developing an alternative project for the Teesta is conducted transparently rather than in secrecy.

• Disclose the names of the individuals appointed to the 11-member committee.

• Give an appropriate role in the process to organizations that have been campaigning for 20–30 years to resolve the Teesta problem.

• Take steps to benefit from the participation of expatriate Bangladeshi experts who are conducting valuable research on the Teesta and contributing to the struggle to protect the river.