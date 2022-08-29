15 August 1975: Why was there no resistance that day?

I basically raised two major questions in my book, one of which has been raised repeatedly over the past few years by the present prime minister and daughter of Bangabandhu, Sheikh Hasina. She has expressed her ire about this too. Her anger is very normal. Her question is, why did the senior leaders of Awami League that day make no protest? They did not even protest later on. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina may never get an answer to this question. Or maybe she will. But to my knowledge Abdul Kader Siddiqui, Bir Uttam, known as 'Bangabir', had crossed the border with the intention of resistance. Bangabandhu's political secretary Tofail Ahmed also protested. I have mentioned them in my book and later, Anwarul Alam Shaheed also mentioned this in his book 'Rakhhi Bahinir Shotyo Mithya' (Truth and Lies of Rakhhi Bahini). In his book he wrote that despite his efforts, he too didn't get support from the leaders. This question remains hanging in the air and it troubles Sheikh Hasina down till today. She does not hide this rancour.

Anyway, my second question was, what about the Rakkhi Bahini? Most of them had directly taken part in the Liberation War, yet how come they too vanished into thin air like the political activists? Neither did they resist, nor did they react! Anwarul Alam Shaheed did try to explain the role of the Rakkhi Bahini, but that explanation was not plausible to me.

He also mentioned that along with Tofail Ahmed, he had tried to contact the other top leaders, but failed. But the Rakkhi Bahini didn't have the courage to keep Tofail Ahmed at the headquarters for long. The Rakkhi Bahini, spread out all over the country, did not build up any resistance at all.