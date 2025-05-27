Women’s Reform Commission report and state accountability

Like the global women's rights movement, the women's rights movement in Bangladesh has had to traverse many challenging paths. Yet, the demands have not stopped, nor has the progress. Bangladesh has brought women's advancement into the mainstream of human rights and overall development. As part of this, the government approved the Beijing Platform for Action in 1995 and formulated the 'National Women's Development Policy' in 1997, which was updated in 2011. In 2013, an action plan was formulated, which assigned specific roles to various ministries to ensure women's human rights.

The proposals of the Women's Reform Commission are an expanded version of this policy. However, it includes some important issues that were unclear in previous policies. For example, equal rights in property, equality in marriage and family life, women's participation in state and political arenas, and recognition of marital rape as a crime. These demands are not new; they have been part of the women's rights movement since the 1990s.

Unfortunately, resistance and compromise politics have always been visible on the question of women's rights. An example is the CEDAW convention. Its full ratification has not been done in the past 41 years. However, the confusion and hatred being spread in the name of protest recently against women in Bangladesh will remain a disgraceful chapter in history. Many believe that this reaction will rather accelerate the women's rights movement, than stop it.