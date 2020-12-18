Partnership among stakeholders to protect migrants in COVID-19 crisis

Responding to email questions, ILO Country Director in Bangladesh Tuomo Poutiainen said that migrant workers are critically vulnerable and suffering disproportionally due to COVID-19. Many workers out there are uncertain about their jobs, fear for their health and many have by the current circumstances returned to Bangladesh. Helping them rebuilding their lives and supporting their families livelihoods is needed.

“We also need to remember that upon returning home, their skill and experience also returns home. Those skills need to be recognised, nurtured, promoted and put to good use locally. Return migrant workers should be supported in economic and social -integration, as they have lot to give to the economy and the society as a whole.”

Tuomo Poutiainen said that the nature of migration and labour markets in destination countries will drastically evolve in the coming years and going forwards. Migrant workers from Bangladesh will need to be provided with higher skills and competencies.

“ILO with its labour standards experience together with the UN Network on Migration supports investing in safe and regular labour migration policies, standards and practices- this will help support positive labour migration outcomes for migrant workers, their families and communities who depend on them.”

Replying to another question, Tuomo Poutiainen said that the Trade Unions and CSOs bring their experience of working on protection of workers and supporting decent work principles to drive safe and regular migration.

“The Trade Unions as representative organizations in Bangladesh and at the destination countries have a common goal to support equal playing field in terms of wages, working conditions and contracting practices.”

He said that the Trade Unions participate also in policy and law making bringing important challenges and issues concerning labour migration forwards.

“All actors need to work together when it comes to addressing challenges related to current return migration. Special attention is needed in addressing issues related to women return migrant; and on psychosocial counselling and safety nets in relation to health care and livelihoods.”

Tuomo Poutiainen said that ILO works closely with the government, other UN Agencies and development partners, Civil Society, Trade Unions and Migrant Associations to support actions and responses that will ensure gender responsive, fair recruitment processes for out- migration and decent employment for migrant workers in destination countries and upon return.

“We are committed to assist the Government of Bangladesh and MoEWOE to improve the skills of migrant workers and advocate for the recognition of acquired skills both locally, as well as abroad. We also see positive initiatives been taken by government through MOFA in developing consulate services for migrant workers in destination countries,” said the ILO director in Bangladesh.

Netherlands-based Bangladeshi diaspora organisation ‘BASUG - Diaspora and Development’ called for engaging all stakeholders including the governments at both ends, civil society organisations to find out ways so that migration can benefit all, to stop all negative narratives about migration, stop the rise of xenophobia, discrimination, exclusion and violation of human rights in the destination countries.

BASUG chairman Bikash Chowdhury Barua said that migration as a global phenomenon has been affecting nearly all countries of the world and no one can avoid it. “We have to promote and ensure safe, orderly, regular and dignified migration. To maximise the benefit of migration, we first need to dispel all the misconceptions about migration. The ‘Migrants Contribute Campaign’ which was launched by IOM needs to be extended to counter the misconceptions and showcase the best practices by the migrants.”

He said that migrant workers across the globe were facing a lot of challenges such as lack of decent work, job security, safety at workplace, right to labour union etc. Labourers were being treated as inanimate objects like apples or mobile phones to be negotiated for the maximum profit or lowest price and they don’t have the rights to join the trade union, if they speak out about their rights, they face the threats of losing jobs or deportation.

Responding to a question, Ovibashi Karmi Unnayan Program (OKUP) chairman Shakirul Islam called for ensuring protection of all migrant workers irrespective of their migration status. “The ministry should ensure migrant friendly supports and services by improving institutions. The ministry of expatriates’ welfare must ensure fair and ethical recruitment by holding recruiting agents accountable for.”

He also said that Trade Union and CSOs need to build and undertake joint advocacy to hold the government accountable to implement the Expatriate Welfare Policy 2016 and the Migrants Act 2013.

When asked, Bangladeshi Ovibashi Mohila Sramik Association (BOMSA) director Advocate Farida Yeasmin said that the government needs to ensure safety and security of women migrant workers

She called to strengthen partnership with GO, NGO and trade-union for ensuring safe migration and social protection

She demanded ensuring easy access of migrants worker at all kind of services specially the loan system and provide comprehensive reintegration package for vulnerable women migrant workers.

Trade union leader and Vice President of Bangladesh Independent Garment Workers Union Federation Rashadul Alam Raju said that Bangladesh government through its embassies and High Commissions should take effective steps to solve migrants’ problems in destinations.

Both domestic workers and garment workers of Bangladesh abroad were facing abuse, violence and joblessness and they should be protected with partnership and cooperation with same minded organizations based in host countries.

International Domestic Workers Federation (IDWF) regional coordinator for Asia Fish Ip said that Migrant Domestic Workers faced too many difficulties this year with the lockdowns and increased xenophobia - the workers were left with total shut down behind closed doors facing more abuses, no day-offs, sexual abuses, and even no food and no/underpaid.

She said that the freedom of association of migrant domestic workers in destination countries was very import as without that, migrant domestic workers would be left voiceless and abuses would be more serious. “The government must recognise domestic workers and migrants and ensure their rights are protected through working with the domestic workers organizations.”

Replying to a question, she said that the trade unions and CSOs have offered a lot of help for migrant domestic workers and closely working with the migrant domestic workers organizations and leaders.

“We need their help in monitoring the situation of migrant domestic workers, offer shelter and legal assistance in abuse cases and support the domestic workers organisations to access the policy makers on issues faced by migrant domestic workers in COVID19. And in the long run, we need to have national policies and laws to ensure the freedom of association of migrant domestic workers, and to protect their rights,” said Fish Ip in her email.

ILO estimates 164 million migrant workers worldwide, approximately 111.2 million (67.9 per cent) live in high-income countries, 30.5 million (18.6 per cent) in upper middle-income countries, 16.6 million (10.1 per cent) in lower middle-income countries and 5.6 million (3.4 per cent) in low-income countries.

Md Owasim Uddin Bhuyan is a freelance journalist