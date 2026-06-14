The budget has become populist

The budget of Tk 9.38 trillion presented in the National Parliament for the fiscal year 2026-27 has become public-oriented, in one word. This is the first budget of the current government led by the BNP.

It was anticipated beforehand that this budget would be large and expansionary as a budget of a political government. However, I have no objection to its size. It seems acceptable to me. Efforts have been made to fulfill the people's expectations by making the budget people-centric. There is also a reflection of fulfilling political commitments.

However, the important aspect of the budget is how and to what extent it will be implemented. The question of competence for implementation is certainly there. Another question is where the resources and funds for implementing this budget will come from.

The budget deficit this time is Tk 2.43 trillion, which is 3. 6 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). This deficit will be met as usual from internal and external sources. If I focus only on external sources, there is a target to take Tk 1.10 trillion as foreign loans, and Tk 60 billion as possible grants.

My past experience suggests that obtaining such a large amount of loans will be difficult. We must remember that it is becoming increasingly difficult to acquire foreign loans on easy terms. If indeed the availability of funds from external sources decreases, then the government will have to rely more on internal sources to cover the deficit.